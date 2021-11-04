Adding absentee ballots to what was cast on Tuesday impacted contests across Indiana County.
And it almost flipped the Election Day count for mayor in Indiana Borough.
“Awaiting the final-final results,” Republican William B. Simmons posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, after he had taken 839 votes to Democratic Interim Mayor Joseph Trimarchi’s 617, but absentees went in Trimarchi’s favor, 326 to 115.
“It was interesting because, the way things worked last night, there was a 220-vote difference,” Simmons said. “By the time I went to bed there were 11 votes left (because) they hadn’t recorded the mail-in ballots.”
However, Trimarchi did not think the margin would get any closer than what unofficially had become 954 to 943 in favor of Simmons.
“After a review, there does not seem to be a way to make up 11 votes,” Trimarchi said in an email to The Indiana Gazette Wednesday morning. “I thank Bill Simmons for running a clean campaign and wish him well.”
Simmons is looking forward to working as an ambassador for the borough.
“I am really focusing on that a lot,” he said Wednesday.
“We need to present our municipality to future businesses and also the municipalities around us,” Simmons went on. “I have a good working relationship with both White Township and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. We have to work more actively with them than we have in the past.”
And he is looking forward to working with Chief Justin Schawl and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
“I’ve worked with the (Indiana Fire Association) and Citizens’ Ambulance, which is part of public safety,” Simmons said.
Calling the police the third wheel in the combination as far as public safety is concerned, the mayor-elect said he will be able to bring some ideas to the chief and the department.
Simmons also has served on borough council in the past, and is ready to work with council, even as it carries a 10-2 Democratic edge into a new term.
“When I was on council before, party didn’t matter; we focused on community,” Simmons said.