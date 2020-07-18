State police at Indiana participate in the “6-State Trooper Project” from Sunday through July 25, focusing on enforcing Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.
The project is a collaboration among the Pennsylvania State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, Indiana State Police, West Virginia State Police and Michigan State Police with the goal of enhancing highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing, according to a news release.
Lieutenant Joseph A. Loughran, Indiana station commander, said the Indiana patrol unit will adopt a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach for drivers who fail to adhere to the requirements of the Move Over Law. The law requires that drivers approaching an emergency response area pass in a lane not adjacent to the emergency response area, if possible. If passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible, illegal or unsafe, drivers must pass at a careful and prudent reduced speed.