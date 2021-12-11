Diversity, equity and inclusion again had a place on the agenda Thursday at the quarterly meeting of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees.
“As directed by our strategic plan, student success is center-stage at IUP,” President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his report to the council. “That’s possible only if everyone is included, and that’s why we will always make diversity, equity and inclusion a part of the fabric of IUP.”
It has meant, among other things, some physical changes to the campus in a bid to make it more welcoming to everyone, the president said.
“This includes better signage for all-gender restrooms, a pride flag installed in the front of the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, and more diverse artwork and photography on the walls of some buildings,” Driscoll said. “We are also planning to do a rainbow-painted sidewalk between Leonard Hall and Stapleton Library to show our continued support for members of the LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) community.”
DEI initiatives in the College of Health and Human Services were detailed during the Academic Affairs Committee portion of the daylong trustee gathering at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Dr. Jonathon Cooper, dean’s associate for academic affairs in that college, shared details of how DEI would be supported and enhanced across a college with more than 30 programs in eight departments, covering 3,000 students from undergraduate and graduate ranks, as well as two interdisciplinary programs and three clock-hour institutes.
Cooper said it was a two-prong approach, explicit and implicit, across five domains: Committees, Assessments, Outreach, Awards and Communication and Planning.
As later detailed in the report to the council by Trustee Academic Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Holman, “the overarching plan seeks to increase DEI in the college’s student body as well as improve the education its students receive regarding DEI, so that they are better positioned to be successful in the workforce.”
Something else that is aimed at better positioning IUP and other schools to deal with sexual assault is “It’s On Us PA,” a statewide campaign building off the momentum of a national movement — and one for which IUP has regularly received state funding.
“We just learned ... some good news that shows the impact some of our work is making,” Driscoll told the trustees. “Gov. (Tom) Wolf has approved $30,000 in funding for IUP to support the ‘It’s on Us PA’ campaign.”
The IUP president said the money will be used to improve awareness and prevention training, increase mechanisms and capacities for reporting, and improve institution response to sexual violence.
“I am proud that this is the fifth time since the governor created this program in 2016 that IUP has been chosen for the grant,” Driscoll said. “It shows that we are making a difference in our communities, and we will always work to do that.”
Also in his remarks to the council, Driscoll focused on other matters meant to better position IUP’s reputation as a top-notch university, including construction projects.
“The biggest project right now is the construction of Kopchick Hall, the new home of the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics,” the president said. “Construction of the roughly $90 million project is on time and about 40 percent of the way complete. If you take a walk over to the Oak Grove, you can see the progress and imagine the possibilities when it opens in 2023, for learning, teaching and research.”
Kopchick Hall is replacing the former Jane Leonard Hall, but Driscoll said the university is not forgetting the legacy of the woman also known as “Aunt Jane” Leonard, an original staff member at what began as Indiana Normal School in 1875 who would remain on the Indiana faculty for 46 years.
“The permanent signage should arrive soon, and we hope to have it installed later this month on the former Humanities and Social Sciences building to complete its transformation into the new Jane Leonard Hall,” Driscoll said.
The IUP president also had an update to IUP NextGen, a plan to better align academic offerings at Indiana and its campuses with student and employer needs.
NextGen’s “academic transition is drawing to a close,” Driscoll said. “Coordination councils made up of more than 100 faculty, staff, and administrators have been meeting throughout the fall to draw up recommendations for action, and two of the councils have presented their recommendations to the University Senate, with others planning to do so in February.
White papers summarizing the final recommendations, including feedback received from the University Senate, will be ready for the provost and president’s cabinet to review by the close of the academic year.”
Council of Trustees business Thursday included a series of resolutions:
• A commendation for IUP men’s golf, which won the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship on Oct. 17 in Hershey. It’s the 31st in the history of IUP’s golf program, “more than twice as many as the closest conference school,” and its fifth in the last six seasons.
The resolution also singled out freshman Isaiah Swan for praise, as he shot an even-par 213 during a 54-hole tournament to become IUP’s 17th champion since 1993.
• A commendation for IUP women’s tennis, based on the accomplishments of student-athletes Karolin Kirchtag and Katy Graydon, who won titles at the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II Atlantic Region and PSAC individual championships this fall.
• Certifying resolutions of support for the IUP Alumni Association, the Foundation for IUP, the IUP Research Institute, Residential Revival Indiana and the Student Cooperative Association Inc.