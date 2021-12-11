What a difference a year can make, for the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Samuel H. Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and adminstrative services, said event attendance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021-22 at the KCAC was 16,162, an increase of 15,028 or 1,325 percent over the first three months of fiscal 2020-21.
“Because of aggressive vendor booking efforts and tight control of operating expenses, the Kovalchick Complex continues to experience healthy growth in event activity, attendance and improved financial performance,” Phillips said in his report Thursday to IUP’s Council of Trustees. “Positive first-quarter performance resulted in a 76 percent improvement in event (net operating income) when compared to the Sept. 30, 2020, report, and better than projected year-to-date financial performance.”
Phillips said total event revenues of $153,920 for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021, were an improvement of $117,371 or 321 percent over the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2020.
“Facility overhead expenditures were well managed, resulting in ... total operating expenditures of $127,921, (which was) less than (the) budget by $75,622 and better than last year by $23,690,” Phillips said.
Overall, it was “significantly improved facility financial performance” for the three months ending Sept. 30, including “a facility net operating income of (-$37,800), better than budget by $82,979 and better than the same period last year by $90,477,” the associate vice president said.
It wasn’t surprising, after a year-end report three months ago (covering the period up to June 30, 2021), in which Phillips said “the complex is experiencing a surge in booking activity for meetings, career fairs, high school sporting events, cheerleading events, state agency activity and holiday events.”
However, neither is the caveat still offered amid an ongoing pandemic. As Phillips said in September, any progress may depend “on no significant resurgence in COVID activity and restrictions.”
Or as he put it Thursday: “Because of continuing market uncertainty, vendor projections are for a break-even financial performance for fiscal year 2021-22.”
Meanwhile, the KCAC continues to sandwich in events such as the Council of Trustees quarterly meeting in the PNC Bank Conference Room and the recent Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s 109th annual luncheon meeting in the Ed Fry Arena with IUP men’s and women’s basketball and Toretti Auditorium events such as “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience” Feb. 5 and “Stunt Dogs” on April 3.
Phillips had good news about both the KCAC and the Hilton Garden Inn the university owns across Pratt Drive.
He said new general manager Angela Kellar and her team “are doing a great job returning the Hilton Garden Inn to a normal level of business while continuing to lead the regional market.”
Kellar had been sales director at the hotel since April 2018. In October she replaced Jackie Montgomery, who had been general manager since February 2018 but moved on to a regional management opportunity in South Carolina.
“The Hilton Garden Inn receives consistent industry recognition for superior service performance,” Phillips told the trustees. “This year, the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP received the Hilton Garden Inn Strong Award, going to the top 1 percent of hotels in each region based on guest experience scores. They also received TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award for the second year in a row, an award that goes to the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide. And finally, they are currently the No. 3 ranked Hilton Garden Inn in the Americas region. That is number No. 3 out of 784 hotels.”