The Grinch that stole Christmas for the band so closely associated with it, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, was COVID-19.
While that virus has kept TSO, like so many other groups, off-the-road this year for the first time in 21 years, it won’t prevent their energetic, story-based, progressive rock holiday-themed music coming into the homes of ardent fans of all ages.
The critically-acclaimed group will present the world premiere of its first-ever livestream event, an all-new staging of its beloved album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live In Concert,” on Friday. For fans unable to view it at 8 p.m. Dec. 18, TSO is making the performance available for streaming on demand through midnight on Sunday, Dec. 20.
In one sense, it will keep a favorite holiday tradition intact.
In addition to the full album concert, fans will view special pre-show content including behind-the-scenes footage and classic interview segments.
Advance tickets are offered as a family-friendly $30 all-in ticket. Fans have the option to purchase gift packages, including T-shirts, ornaments and masks, plus livestream tickets can be sent digitally to friends and family as presents. For more details and to purchase tickets and packages, visit www.trans-siberian.com.
In announcing the event, TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “So many things have changed in 2020. Masks, social distancing, home schooling, and of course live entertainment. What will not change is all of us being able to celebrate the holidays together. It will just be in a different way. For 21 years we’ve had the privilege of bringing our tours, including ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’ to hundreds of cities and millions of people. This year we will bring this timeless story to your living rooms. We will miss seeing all of you in person, but like Paul O’Neill, the late founder, composer and lyricist, always said, ‘Adapt, overcome, and improvise.’ That’s exactly what we are going to do. This will be an opportunity to see your favorite holiday story up close and personal. We can’t wait to share this with all of you.”
O’Neill saw “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” as “Rock Theater.”
‘STRANGERS HELPING STRANGERS’
The story is set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners around the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.
The rock opera also features such TSO classics as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” “Ornament” and the epic “Old City Bar.”
This special event will bring together members of both the East and West bands for the first time since 2000 when TSO first began touring with two full groups. For the livestream, Bryan Hicks will narrate and Al Pitrelli (guitar) and Derek Wieland (keyboards) will serve as musical directors. The band will feature Chris Caffery (guitar), Mee Eun Kim (keyboards), Johnny Lee Middleton (bass), Asha Mevlana (violin), and Jeff Plate (drums). Vocalists will be Russell Allen, Nate Amor, John Brink, Erika Jerry, Chloe Lowery, Georgia Napolitano and Jeff Scott Soto.
Chris Caffery tells Sound Waves, “As soon as we saw that this virus was happening we knew that if it got out of control there was a possibility we wouldn’t be touring. We kept praying and hoping as long as humanly possible that we could do it, but by the time we reached the middle of August we were pretty sure there was no way possible for us to tour.”
He says there was a big difference between thinking they might not tour and the day when he received the phone call that it was definitely canceled.
“That reality really hit me like a brick. Once I realized, ‘Wow, after 21 years of TSO tours, this year I was going to be home at Christmas and not able to see the fans and my family in the band,’” he adds.
THEY’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
On a positive note, band members will be able to be home for Christmas for the first time in many years.
“It’s definitely different. I’m excited to be able to decorate a lot of the things outside of my house. When I’m on the road I decorate my tour bus, my hotel rooms and a lot of the areas that I see indoors, but I never get to put lights on trees and on the outside of my house and barns,” Caffery says. “So, for me I’m looking forward to kind of turning my yard into a little winter wonderland. Plus, it’ll be nice to wake up Christmas morning in your bed and know that you get to stay home that day and spend it with your family.”
As to why TSO has become such an important tradition for people at the holidays, he reminds that TSO was something that Paul O’Neill created to bring people and musicians together.
“The lyrics and stories have a lot of hope. We try to spread that message of hope to all the people in the audience and all the people that listen to us around the world. Basically, simple little acts that we can do to change people’s lives, and that exists in our music and our live show, that connection is something that’s really become a part of the fans’ lives every year,” he explains. “So, we thought it was really important to do this livestream. We hope this energy and feeling can go to the people who have never seen us before.”
INTENSE LOYALTY
Does this intense loyalty serve as continual motivation to stay at the top of their game?
Caffery: “As far as staying on top of our game, every year we tried to make sure that the show is better as we try to bring it to a different level. That includes the production but it also includes ourselves as musicians and singers and performers.”
He does not believe that having a blend of the East and West Coast bands will change the dynamics or feel of the livestream performance.
“We all rehearse together as both bands every year, so we work together and we establish the setlist and the performance aspects in a lot of different things that happen musically as a whole,” he explains. “Al being the musical director for the West Coast and Derek being the musical director for the East Coast, they both work together on what it is we’re going to do for the tours every year. So, their working together on this it’s just going to be pretty much a big conglomeration of everything we do. Plus, we did do the ‘Beethoven’s Last Night’ tours and we did the Waken Festival with the two bands so we know how it feels to be working together. A lot of these musicians I’ve played in bands with for over 30 years.”
Since its touring debut, TSO has played approximately 2,100 concert dates for more than 17 million fans and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs.
DEFINITELY DIFFERENT
He doesn’t necessarily anticipate that this performance will be more challenging than traditional TSO concerts because there will be no audience reaction.
“I’m not sure it’s going to be challenging. I’m not sure if that’s the correct word, but I think it’s going to be definitely different. The main difference is we won’t see those faces and smiles and things that we react back to onstage. A lot of times when we are smiling, as we do in the photos you see, that is a reaction to somebody directly we see in the crowd or the crowd itself. That is something we feed off of and that’s the one thing we won’t be seeing, so I guess if you cast your mind back into your memory you could think about a lot of those situations and try to connect the two together in this situation.”
Caffery says he has done a lot of live television in the past, so he knows what it feels like to be in front of a camera. “And you do think about the people that are watching you at home, so it is pretty natural for me to perform in this particular element,” he adds.
He is asked if, when life gets back to a new normal, he thinks the music industry will be significantly changed and, if so, in what ways? And does he believe any of those changes, or new approaches to making and delivering music that are being learned during the COVID era can/will be positive ones?
“Well, I really think we need to see exactly what happens. We may get back to normal and we may not until we know for sure exactly where this is going,” he replies. “It’s really hard to say. If things do get back to normal, I’m pretty sure we will definitely be washing our hands more and being more conscious of what may happen if we do get sick. I think the flu season may be healthier than it was in the past just because we know how to act differently in the situation now because of how serious this was. So, I think health-wise, yes, it’s very possible that we will see positives.”
CHANGES FOR THE BETTER
As for the industry, he adds, “I really have to see exactly where it goes to know exactly what will change. Hopefully it’s not too many changes and whatever ones do happen will be changes for the better.”
In the years ahead, does he think special livestream events, like TSO’s, will become a regular part of making live music available to people, perhaps in tandem with, rather than in place of, traditional concert tours? Will TSO be open to this?
Caffery: “Well, like anything, I guess with the door being open anything could be possible. I think it really is a matter of just how much things have changed when we get back to our lives in a normal form. Nothing will ever be the same as performing live in front of the fans, but this is a way for us to get things across the world to places that we haven’t had a chance to, or ones that during the winter season we can’t get to because we’re touring in America.”
The discussion turns to the ability of the power of music to give us strength, to give us hope. He is asked his thoughts on the role music has played in our lives during this ongoing COVID period and how it has perhaps eased this journey for all of us.
“Well, I know for me I would listen to a lot of my favorite songs sometimes just sitting out in my yard looking at the sun in the sky and thinking about life because that’s really something I think many of us did during this,” he says, “not necessarily in the same way as me, but just really reflecting on your life.”
This is a situation Caffery says that we read about in history books but never really saw in our generations.
“It was just amazing to have it come to as a reality and a scary reality. I live in New York so we got hit like a brick right out of the gate with this so we were very aware of every detail of this immediately,” Caffery says. “So, I know musicians from all over the world gathered online and the fans gathered with us and we played and sang and talked and tried to communicate as well as we could and I think that the musicians really helped ease a lot of stress, not just for the fans but for ourselves. I can’t imagine how much more difficult this would’ve been if we didn’t have the ability to communicate online visually and audibly.”