TALKING TURKEY
Saturday is the 31st annual Oldies Attic Turkeython, set for 9 a.m. to noon on 1160/WCCS radio. Money pledged benefits the United Way of Indiana County.
To make a pledge, call in to Bill Otto’s radio show at (724) 479-1160, (724) 349-WCCS or (724) 465-4700.
You may also send a donation to the United Way of Indiana County, 655 Church St., Suite 114, Indiana PA, 15701, or pledge online at https://donate.onecause.com/turkeython.
The event is the United Way’s largest fundraiser of the year, generating more than $50,000 in 2019.
SPEAKING OF turkeys, for the past several weeks, fourth- and fifth-graders at Horace Mann Elementary School have been purchasing feathers each morning from Dawn Balogh, a teacher aide.
The students look forward each year to seeing which side of Tom Turkey gets filled up fastest. Feathers cost a quarter and large ones are $5. One student even donated back his birthday money. A total of $690 was collected, which is enough to buy 46 turkeys, according to Balogh. The money is being donated to Turkeython.
BUSINESS BYTES
Commonplace Coffee is now offering delivery of coffee and pastries to Indiana and White Township addresses.
Orders must be placed online at www.commonplacecoffee.com. The order minimum is $10, and there is a $7 delivery fee for orders under $50. Delivery is free for orders of $50 or more.
The online order can also be used for pickup inside or curbside as well.
“There’s something special about having a warm beverage or a freshly made pastry brought to your door from a local business that deeply cares about the community,” Allyson Barrante, manager at Commonplace University Square, said.
“It’s especially important now, because people are having to quarantine or are nervous about going out.
“So this offers another safe option to support the community and its people, and — in a way — we hope it creates a small connection that we all need.”
CONDOLENCES
Our obituaries this week included Joseph M. Bestvina “Mister B.,” 80, of Clymer, who passed away on Monday at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. According to his obituary, Joe opened Mister B’s Furniture and Appliance store in Clymer in 1987 after Levinson’s Department store, where he worked for 30 years, closed. He and wife Phyllis worked side by side for the last 34 years.
FOOD SALE
SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, Homer City, will be selling holupki, pierogies and nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
No orders will be taken.
SHOP TALK At SIX
Sheetz will offer customers one free self-serve coffee per week from Black Friday through January as part of a new holiday coffee program. The coffees will be uploaded to customers’ MySheetz cards. … Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.45 statewide and $2.12 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com).. … Please read but don’t bet on it: Iowa 31, Penn State 21; Virginia Tech 31, Pitt 28; Steelers 35, Jaguars 14 … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the upcoming holiday prompted thoughts of President John F. Kennedy, who said, “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”
