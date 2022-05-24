Indiana County Airport Authority unveiled a plan for improvements over the next 20 years to the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
The first phase, planned for the next five years, would include an overlaying and strengthening of the existing runway and the installation of a turf runway adjacent to it.
“This is what we believe the demand justifies,” said David W. Jones, vice president and director of the Harrisburg office of Delta Airport Consultants Inc.
Jones said the existing runway would be rehabilitated, with additional asphalt.
Airport Manager Rick Fuellner said it would allow heavier aircraft to the White Township airfield.
Meanwhile, the turf runway would be available for lighter planes, such as gliders.
“Hopefully, construction can begin late this year or early next year,” said Jones, a project manager for the Stewart Airport plan along with fellow Delta consultants Mary Ashburn-Pearson and David Leech.
They said a series of alternatives were developed in association with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation.
The preferred alternative would mean bringing in six new hangars in the first of four phases. The first two would cover five-year periods each, the third 10 years, and the fourth what may come beyond 20 years.
One hangar would be used for a proposed jump school and skydiving center.
Some additional access roads also would be built, and a weather station at the airport would be relocated.
Also, Jones said, here would be supplemental lighting added around the airfield.
Also planned in the first phase is a playground, which would be built near where a Cessna 310 that once belonged to actor Jimmy Stewart is hoisted, near the entrance to the airport.
Fuellner said grant money would be sought for that playground in association with the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The Indiana County airport development comes amid planning at other airfields in the region, including the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, and John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
In comments the Stewart Airport manager made for a recent Indiana Gazette article, he was quoted as saying expansion at Palmer Airport “may drive general aviation pilots away from commercially based airports.”
However, he was referring to the Palmer Airport in those comments, not Stewart as was incorrectly inferred in that article.
As Byron G. Stauffer Jr., executive director of Indiana County Development Corporation, the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and ICCEO said recently, “the Jimmy Stewart Airport is part of a system of General Aviation facilities that also has its niche and provides local access from a corporate and/or charter service opportunities.”
The presentation was made at the new Riziki Café in the airport terminal. Charts and pictures showed the plans, while operators of the restaurant catered the event with panini sandwiches, cookies, chips, pastries and cold drinks.
“The Riziki Café has brought a refreshed awareness to the airport as well as a destination for pilots who love to fly for breakfast or lunch,” Fuellner said in recent comments previewing Monday’s event.