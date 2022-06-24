Officially, two businesses are asking the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for the one license voters approved in Armstrong Township last month.
“Since the township is now ‘wet’ there is a quota that is one license per 3,000 residents,” township Secretary/Treasurer Patricia L. George said in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “Our population is now 2,761.”
One business actually spearheaded the effort to get the referendum on the ballot — including efforts to get 466 signatures on petitions.
“We put a lot of effort to get the petitions signed,” said Kevin Rupert, who, with Aaron Renwick, are co-owners of the Road Side Pizza franchise outlet at 8635 Route 422 West.
“The Road Side Pizza business is the one working on transferring a license for their business in Armstrong Township,” George said. “According to our solicitor, Marshall Chriswell, the PLCB can approve one new license application which does not require township approval.”
Road Side Pizza opened at 8635 Route 422 West on March 21. It was getting up and running while the store’s owners and staff also were going for the referendum.
“We have been working with them since day one,” Road Side Pizza Manager Carla Douglas said of township officials.
It applied for a license on June 12, asking to transfer the license held in safekeeping by Smyles Inc. for the old Valley Inn in Clarksburg, Young Township.
Pittsburgh attorney Gregory A. Szallar is working with what officially is Road Side Shelocta LLC.
“We worked with Kevin (Rupert),” Szallar said. “He did all the legwork on the ground.”
Szallar filed three days before Par Mar Stores submitted its application for a license transfer, signed by Brian F. Waugh, president of Marietta, Ohio-based Par Mar.
Par Mar wants the PLCB to transfer the license for the old Grapevine Restaurant, still held in safekeeping by Nicole Latore, of Indiana, to its Armstrong Township convenience store at 8420 Route 422 West, across and down the street from Roadside Pizza.
“It is our understanding that Par Mar is looking to transfer that license to Saltsburg,” George said in her email.
It was, but earlier this month, Saltsburg borough officials said, attorneys for Par Mar told them that their client withdrew its application for locating that license at the Par Mar store at 102 Washington St. in Saltsburg.
Instead, as Saltsburg Council President P.J. Hruska put it, “they are doing some refiguring” about what to do next with that convenience store.
Par Mar has not responded to Indiana Gazette requests for comment.
Szallar said the PLCB would decide a quota for Armstrong Township, then fill it.
“Once the quota is filled, and only when the quota is filled, (an applicant) would need to seek municipal approval,” Szallar said.
The Road Side Shelocta LLC attorney represented “a couple of their locations” for Par Mar Stores in the past.
“I’m sure they just made a business decision,” Szallar said of Par Mar’s June 15 application.
The Grapevine Restaurant in Center Township closed permanently in December 2020.
Earlier that year, on Sept. 13, 2020, the former Valley Inn, a business reportedly abandoned for at least five years, was gutted by an overnight fire along Route 286 in Clarksburg, Young Township.