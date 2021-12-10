KENWOOD — Athletic actions and special needs took much of the spotlight as Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors closed out calendar year 2021 on Thursday.
Pending all clearances and required training, the board voted to hire George Pavlosky as high school assistant softball coach and Ernest Gillen as high school assistant baseball coach, each at salaries of $3,051.33.
It also chose Richard Cooper as a volunteer junior high school boys’ basketball coach and approved posting and advertising for a head junior high school football coach.
The board accepted a $2,040 quote from C.M. Eichenlaub Co. to complete the bleacher inspection in the district’s high school gym, elementary gym and elementary multipurpose room.
The board also approved a Small Games of Chance Resolution for school-affiliated booster clubs and organizations.
And it approved implementation of P.A.S.S. Assessment, PATHS Curriculum and Emozi Curriculum programs.
P.A.S.S. or Pupil Attitudes towards Self and School Assessment will be for all classes from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, the PATHS curriculum for all classes from pre-K through grade 5, and the Emozi curriculum is aimed at addressing social/emotional and mental health needs of students in grades 6 through 8.
Also Thursday:
• Eric Smith was added as a support staff substitute.
• Ryan States and Dylan Peles were added to the roster of Tri County Transportation drivers and substitutes.
• Kris Kirsch’s resignation as an instructional assistant was accepted with regret.
Additionally, the district announced that a proposed Special Education Plan is available for public review.
Copies of the plan, to be implemented from now through June 2023, may be obtained through Superintendent Daren K. Johnston and Special Education Supervisor Aimee Dalby.
The board plans to vote on that plan at its first voting meeting of calendar year 2022, on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
Enrollment was approved for two students at outside facilities, one at New Story Schools in Indiana, the other at Appalachian Youth Services in Ebensburg.
The board also recognized Aaron Lowman as Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for December, and noted the naming of Luke Rainey as a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program.
Luke’s father, School Director Jody Rainey, thanked the board for that recognition, and noted that his son also had just won a local Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy competition.