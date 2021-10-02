The Pennsylvania Bankers Association announced the winners of its annual Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Awards, including two from First Commonwealth Bank.
The Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program acknowledges rising stars and leaders who continually “go the extra mile” to promote and inspire women to reach their full potential within the banking industry, their financial institutions and their communities.
In an event held this past week in Hershey, winners announced include Jane Grebenc, president, FCB, who received the Patricia A. Husic Woman of Influence Award, and Vicki Fox, senior vice president for diversity & inclusion officer, FCB, who was honored as a Champion for Women.
Grebenc was celebrated as a change agent who has achieved success within a leadership role and displays qualities of courage, values and ethics. PBA said she demonstrates undeniable enthusiasm for the industry, her institution and the community in which she lives and works.
PBA honored Fox along with Dara Klein, managing director, Kaplan Partners, as seasoned professionals who, through personal commitment, application and dedication, are invested in the success of others and foster growth to ensure women maximize their potential.
Also honored with a “Tomorrow’s Promise Award” was Kirsten Palmieri, vice president and human resources partner at Penn Community Bank, as a woman, aged 35 or younger, who continues to make a significant impact in the banking field and her community, making her “one to watch” in Pennsylvania’s banking industry.
“Pennsylvania Bankers is pleased to recognize the achievements of these four individuals who are dedicated to continually supporting the growth and development of female professionals within the banking industry,” said Duncan Campbell, PBA president and CEO.
“The Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program works to celebrate the diversity and strength of Pennsylvania’s banking industry, and we are honored to work alongside these individuals to support our economy and communities every day.”