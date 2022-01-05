The United States Department of Agriculture’s Indiana County Farm Service Agency said Larry Coon, of Smicksburg, was chosen in a recent county committee election to represent his local administrative area.
Mark Burba, of Cherry Tree, was chosen as first alternate.
“County committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA,” said county Executive Director Natalie Heinle. “They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers.”
Others currently serving on the FSA Indiana County committee include Terry Buterbaugh and Anthony Pizarchik.
More information about the Indiana County Farm Service Agency is available by calling (724) 463-8547 or by going to the fsa.usda.gov website.