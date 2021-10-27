Indiana County voters on Tuesday will choose between a current prosecutor and a former one for a seat on Common Pleas Court.
In the spring primary, Republicans chose Assistant District Attorney Gina Force, while Democrats chose former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty.
“This position means so much to me,” Force said. “It has been a dream of mine since I was a young girl.”
Force served under Dougherty as well as current District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
Dougherty said he believes voters “will see his vast experience is clearly unmatched.”
Both won three-way cross-filing races, with Force topping Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and Dougherty in the Republican primary, and Dougherty netting more than the combined votes of Force and Welch in the Democratic primary.