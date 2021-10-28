Two of those who applied when Indiana Borough Council put out a call for an interim mayor earlier this year are on the fall ballot for a four-year term in the office.
Interim Mayor Joseph E. Trimarchi, 70, was unopposed for mayor in the Democratic primary, while longtime Indiana Fire Association President William B. Simmons, 72, was unopposed in the Republican primary.
Trimarchi was chosen Feb. 2 after the resignation of longtime Mayor George Hood, 87, whose health forced him to move into his daughter’s home — across the White Township line.
“We received letters from four, five high-quality individuals,” Councilman Jim McQuown said, adding that he was certain those not chosen would continue to be involved in the borough.
“All of these folks are great and we would be lucky to have any of them,” Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said.
Both Trimarchi and Simmons are retirees from Indiana’s banking industry, where Trimarchi was a senior vice president at First Commonwealth Bank, and Simmons a vice president and wealth management adviser at S&T Bank.
Both have public service backgrounds, with Trimarchi for instance being secretary of the Citizens’ Ambulance Service board.
Theirs is one of two races created by unopposed primary bids this past spring.
The other is for borough tax collector, where one-time Ward 3 Councilman James P. Smith Jr., who resigned when he moved into White Township in 2018, returned to the borough and ran in the Democratic primary, while William C. Lundstrom, who had both party nods when he won the tax collector’s job in 2017, only carried the GOP nod this time around.