The seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down six-tenths of a percentage point, from 6.9 to 6.3 percent, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
That 6.9 percent figure for September, in turn, was down a fraction from the preliminary figure of 7.0 percent announced a month ago. In either case, Indiana County continued to have a higher seasonally adjusted rate than the commonwealth as a whole (6.0 percent in October) or the nation (4.6 percent).
DLI said the total number of nonfarm jobs, which was not seasonally adjusted, was essentially unchanged in the Indiana area at 29,800 in October, from both September 2021 and October 2020, while it was down from 32,800 in October 2019.
The overall labor force as seasonally adjusted, however, hadn’t changed much in the past year, from 36,800 in October 2020 and August 2021 to 36,500 in September and October of this year, while the number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted dropped from 2,500 in September to 2,300 in October.
The figures as adjusted last month bumped Indiana from 59th to 58th place, while the figures issued Tuesday put the county in 55th place, again tied with Erie County but also with Huntingdon and Pike counties.
Looking at neighboring counties, Armstrong County still is in a seesaw, with its rate moving from a preliminary 8.0 percent figure then a final 8.1 percent figure for September, then down to 6.8 percent and a 61st place tie with Luzerne County in the preliminary October figures.
The rate in Westmoreland County was revised for September to 5.6 percent and was down in the preliminary October figures to 5.2 percent, putting it in a tie for 25th place with Mifflin County.
Jefferson’s final figure for September was unchanged at 6.0 percent, then for October its preliminary number is 5.6 percent, putting it in a tie for 34th place with Lackawanna County.
Clearfield’s rate ended up being 6.5 percent in September, then dropped to 6.1 percent in the preliminary October figure, putting it alone in 53rd place.
Cambria’s final figure in September stayed at 7.2 percent. Its preliminary October figure is 7.0 percent, but Cambria still dropped from 61st to 64th place among the 67 counties.
Statewide, Chester continues to have the lowest unemployment, now at 3.4 percent, followed again by Montour (3.7), with Cumberland moving into third place at 3.8 percent.
On the other end Fayette continued to be at the bottom of the 67 counties, but its unemployment rate was down from a final figure of 8.3 percent in September to a preliminary figure of 7.5 percent.