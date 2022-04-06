The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Indiana County (Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) was down from a final figure of 5.9 percent in January to a preliminary figure of 5.2 percent in February.
That’s still above the December 2021 figure of 4.8 percent, but well below the February 2021 rate of 7.9 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA were up 1,000 over the month to 28,800 in February.
Jobs in seven of nine published supersectors were essentially unchanged over the month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The other two supersector movements were seasonal in nature — a gain of 800 government jobs as Indiana and other state universities began their spring semester, and a gain of 300 in leisure and hospitality.
In all, the seasonally-adjusted size of the labor force was down from 36,400 in January to 35,800 in February, while before such adjustment the civilian labor force was up from 35,900 in January to 36,400 in February.
Before such adjustment, the number of those unemployed was down from 2,500 to 2,100, but after such adjustment the difference was from 2,100 in January to 1,900 in February.
There was a decline either way in the number employed, with a shift from 33,400 to 34,200 before seasonal adjustment and from 34,200 to 34,000 after such adjustment.
Meanwhile, the statewide and national rates declined to 5.1 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.
Indiana now stands in a tie with Elk and Mercer counties for 49th place.
According to the figures as released Tuesday for neighboring counties, Indiana is behind Westmoreland (4.5 percent), Jefferson (4.7 percent) and Clearfield (5.1 percent), and ahead of Cambria (5.7 percent).
Across the state, Philadelphia (6.8 percent) is in the cellar among the 67 counties, while Montour has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent.