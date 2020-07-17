Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down four-tenths of a percentage point from May to a June rate of 13.0 percent, the state Department of Labor & Industry said this morning.
The state agency said data collected for that report was for the reference week of June 7 to 13.
The national rate fell 2.2 percentage points from May’s level to 11.1 percent.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 175,000 over the month due to declines in both resident employment and unemployment.
Compared to a year ago, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate is up by 8.7 percentage points.
Nationally the rate rose by 7.4 points from June 2019 to a June 2020 rate of 11.1 percent. However, the national rate was down by 2.2 percentage points between May and June.
Total non-farm jobs were up 231,500 over the month, the largest single-month increase on record, to 5,433,000 in June.
State officials said jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors, with the largest gain in leisure and hospitality, which added 76,100 jobs from May. While over the past year total non-farm jobs are down by 620,300, over the past two months, Pennsylvania has recovered nearly 40 percent of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.