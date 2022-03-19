The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) shot up from 4.8 percent to 5.8 percent in January, according to preliminary figures released Thursday morning by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Meanwhile, the statewide rate remained at 5.4 percent while the national unemployment rate edged up to 4 percent in January.
As seasonally adjusted, the total number of those employed remained at 34,200, but the labor force increased by 400 to 36,300 in January.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA were down 1,100 over the month to 27,800 in January.
DLI said jobs in six of nine published supersectors were essentially unchanged over the month, and only one supersector posted a movement of more than 200, as government had a seasonal decline of 600 from December due to winter break at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state universities.
In nearby labor markets, DLI reports seasonally adjusted January rates were higher than in December in DuBois (Clearfield County, 5.8 percent), Jefferson County and metropolitan Pittsburgh (5.1 percent each), but down from 6.3 to 6 percent in Greater Johnstown (Cambria County).
On a county-by-county basis, Indiana’s rate according to preliminary findings actually raised it from a tie for 51st place among the 67 counties, to a tie for 48th with Armstrong, Carbon, Clearfield, Forest and Huntingdon counties.
Among metropolitan Pittsburgh counties, Armstrong’s rate was behind Butler (4.4 percent, tied for 15th), Allegheny (4.9 percent, tied for 22nd), Westmoreland (5.1 percent, tied for 28th with Jefferson) and Washington (5.5 percent, tied for 38th), but ahead of Beaver (6.2 percent, 58th place) and Fayette (7.1 percent, 66th place).
Statewide, Philadelphia was last at 7.6 percent, while Montour had the lowest rate, 3.4 percent, with Adams and Chester tied for second at 3.5 percent.