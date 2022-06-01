The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) rose two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.5 percent in April 2022, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
DLI officials said the statewide rate declined by one-tenth of a point to 4.8 percent, while the national rate was unchanged from March at 3.6 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA were up 300 over the month to 29,200 in April.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County was unchanged at 1,900, but the labor force was up from 35,900 in February to 36,500 in March, while the number employed was up from 34,100 in February to 36,500 in March.
Compared to a year ago, unemployment was down in Indiana County by two percentage points, from 7.5 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana area were essentially unchanged at 28,900. DLI said jobs in all nine published supersectors were essentially unchanged over the month. Over the year, jobs were essentially unchanged in six of the nine published supersectors.
Over the year, jobs were essentially unchanged in six of the nine published supersectors. The largest changes from last April were a decline of 400 government jobs, and an increase of 300 leisure & hospitality jobs.
Indiana was tied with Erie and Potter for 53rd place among the 67 counties.
Unemployment rates were a mixed bag in neighboring counties, according to preliminary figures from DLI.
Armstrong County was back up from 5 to 5.3 percent.
Its number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted is down from 2,500 in April 2021 to 1,700 in April 2022, while employment was up from 28,900 a year ago to 29,600 in April of this year, and the total labor force was down from 31,400 to 31,200.
Armstrong came in 43rd place, tied with Somerset and Venango.
Westmoreland had a rate of 4.7 percent, up from 4.4 percent last month, and stood alone in 27th place.
Jefferson rose from 4.6 to 5 percent and was tied for 34th place with Clarion, Crawford, Lycoming and Tioga counties;
Cambria County was down from 5.5 to 5.4 percent, and is tied for 46th place with Clinton, Elk, McKean, Mercer, Northumberland and Sullivan counties.
Elsewhere, Fayette was tied with Philadelphia for dead last, 66th place.
Adams, Chester and Montour tied for having the smallest jobless rates in the state at 3.2 percent, with Cumberland and Perry close runners-up at 3.3 percent.