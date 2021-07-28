Unemployment has risen between May and June for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) to 6.6 percent, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced Tuesday.
Once again, that rate was tweaked between the end of June, when the seasonally adjusted rate for May was announced to be 6.4 percent, and this week when that May rate was announced to be 6.3 percent.
“The original May figure was a preliminary figure, subject to change,” said DLI Press Secretary Sarah DeSantis.
“Every month when we publish the current month data, we also publish updated prior month data,” said DLI Statistician Supervisor 1 Lauren Riegel. “These revisions to the estimates are due to additional inputs that have come in since the initial data collection.”
Either way, the upward move is in line with the national rate, reported to be 5.9 percent in June, while in the Keystone State the rate was listed at 6.9 percent in June and DLI said it reflected a drop of one-tenth of a percentage point.
And it is a far cry from unemployment a year ago. Before seasonal adjustment Indiana County was listed as having a 12.5 percent jobless rate in June 2020. After such adjustment, that jobless rate for June 2020 was set at 11.7 percent.
As for June 2021, total employment before seasonal adjustment was listed at 34,700, while afterward it was listed at 34,300. Total unemployment before seasonal adjustment was listed at 2,200, or 6.0 percent, while after such adjustment it was listed at 2,300 or 6.3 percent. Before seasonal adjustment, DLI said Tuesday that Indiana County was listed as having a civilian labor force of 36,900, with the unadjusted total of non-farm jobs down 1,300 from May 2021 to 28,200.
After such adjustment DLI lists that force at 36,600. DLI said jobs were unchanged from May in six of nine published supersectors, while the other three supersectors all fell with the largest decline being 900 government jobs, due to the end of the semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The latest figures put Indiana County in 43rd place, down three notches from May among the state’s 67 counties.
Rates across the state ranged from 4.1 percent in Chester and Montour counties, both up from May, to 9.2 percent in Philadelphia County, also an increase from May.
Nearby, Westmoreland County was tied with Northampton County in 24th place with a 6.0 percent unemployment rate; Jefferson County was in a five-way tie for 29th place at 6.2 percent; Armstrong County tied with Elk County for 54th place with a 7 percent rate; and Cambria County came in 62nd with a 7.3 percent jobless rate.