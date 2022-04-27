According to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor & Industry, the seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was virtually unchanged from February, rising one-tenth of a point from 5.2 percent to 5.3 percent.
DLI officials said statewide and national rates also declined by two-tenths of a point each to 4.9 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County was unchanged at 1,900, but the labor force was up from 35,900 in February to 36,500 in March, while the number employed was up from 34,100 in February to 36,500 in March.
Compared to a year ago, unemployment was down in Indiana County from 7.3 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana area were essentially unchanged at 28,900. DLI said jobs in all nine published supersectors were essentially unchanged over the month. Over the year, jobs were essentially unchanged in six of the nine published supersectors.
Indiana came in 55th place among the 67 counties, tied with Beaver, Cameron and Potter counties.
Unemployment rates were down in all neighboring counties, according to preliminary figures from DLI.
Armstrong County was down from 5.3 to 5.0 percent — though, despite an increase in its workforce, its total seasonally adjusted number of unemployed remained the same, at 1,600.
Armstrong came in 45th place, tied with Clearfield (where unemployment was unchanged at 5.0 percent), Berks, Clinton and Northumberland counties.
Westmoreland had a rate of 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in February, and was tied with Delaware for 26th place.
Cambria County was down from 5.8 to 5.5 percent and sat alone in 61st place.
Jefferson had a decrease from a final figure of 4.7 percent in February to a preliminary figure of 4.5 percent in March. It tied with Blair and Warren for 28th place.