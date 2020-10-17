EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — The latest revision to United School District’s phased school reopening plan now includes all learning options in Pennsylvania’s green and yellow phases.
The directors approved the measure at their Tuesday meeting, which was streamed on YouTube, but without sound.
Superintendent Barbara Parkins said in an email that the revision “gives us the options of choosing from the four categories (in-person, hybrid/blended, scaffolded and remote) that are defined in the template.”
United typically operates in-person, she said, “hopefully remaining open for all students as much as possible,” but the elementary operated for two weeks on the hybrid/blended model, “which then made the district plan a scaffolded model,” meaning some grade levels were in while others were out.
“The revisions just reflect that we could be in any of the four models depending on the circumstances,” Parkins said. “The plan should be inclusive, now, of any options that we need to take.”
In other business Tuesday, the directors approved:
• The hiring of Mindie Cunningham and Gabrielle Mardis as aides with the initial placement at the elementary school, at $9.12 per hour.
• The service proposal with Havtech in the amount of $4,200 to replace three transducers, conduct leak detection test, evacuate system and return the administration office HVAC system to proper operation.
• The agreement between the district and Verizon Wireless to allow the purchase of distance learning data plans and equipment, as a contingency plan for internet access. The cost per device is $60 (a one-time charge) with a $15-per-month access fee per device. The agreement is effective upon signature and will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic national emergency has been lifted or a mutually agreed-upon date.
• The dual enrollment cooperative agreement with Westmoreland Community College from Sept. 9, 2020, through Sept. 9, 2023. The students enrolled in the program agree to pay the $60-per-credit cost.
• The planned maintenance agreement with Cummins Sales and Service for the maintenance of generators located at the elementary, junior/senior high school and athletic stadium at a cost of $1,694.72, beginning Dec. 1 and expiring Nov. 30, 2021.
• A donation of $1,000 to the district from the Walmart Community Grants Team to purchase robotic kits and supplies for use with the elementary STEM program.
• The following fall sports students and coaches may participate in the PIAA state playoffs provided students are eligible to attend: cross country, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, football and volleyball.
• The agreement between the district and Alternative Community Resource Program as mutual referral agencies.
• The agreement between the district and New Story for one student at a cost of $308 per day for the current school year.
• The amendment to the agreement between United School District and New Story for one student, effective if moved to a fully
remote learning program, at a cost of $283 per day for the current school year.
• The agreement between the district and Autism Education and Research Institute Inc. dated May 25, is transferred to Pathways Human Services of Pennsylvania LLC due to a change of ownership of the company.
• The annual stipend in the amount of $3,817.92 for the 2020-21 school year to the Community Guidance Center in support of the ALPHA Program.
• Property tax refunds of $89.65 and $55.76 due to taxpayers in Brush Valley Township.
• The resignation of Tyler Stokes from his supplemental position of as-needed game manager, effective immediately.
• The resignation of Hailey Nixon from her position of elementary aide, effective Sept. 25, 2020.
• The resignation, due to retirement, with regret, of Deborah Stinson from her position of instructional aide, effective Dec. 31. Stinson will have served the district for 19½ years.
• John Sokol as senior class/trip adviser with compensation at $828.07; and Collin Moore as assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach with compensation at $2,497.76.
• The correction of the following supplemental athletic salaries: junior high girls’ assistant volleyball coach, $1,455.84; assistant varsity baseball coach, $2,227.43; head softball coach, $2,969.90; weight room supervisor, $1,266.93; and assistant track coach, $1,941.11.
• Susan Pyer and Timothy Thomas as substitute custodians for the current school year.