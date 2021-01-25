The United Way of Indiana County will offer the annual Souper Bowl fundraiser from a new location this year, the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP.
The Souper Bowl is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1, when Nap’s Cucina Mia and CH Fields will put their best soups forward. The soup with the most orders will win the Souper Bowl.
Cost is a minimum donation of $7 per bowl, and all proceeds benefit the United Way. The meal includes homemade soup, bread, a cookie and drink.
CH Fields will offer beer cheese soup with pretzel croutons and buffalo chicken wing soup. Nap’s will feature spicy tomato gorgonzola and chicken pastina.
Delivery and curbside ordering and pickup is available, with a five-order minimum for delivery. The delivery order deadline in Wednesday.
For more information and access to the traditional order form, visit www.uwindianacounty.org/souperbowl.
Out of sensitivity to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 fundraising campaign goal was set about 25 percent lower than in 2019-20 ($555,555). Yet, with about a month to go in the campaign, strong support from the community has allowed the United Way to start closing that 25 percent gap.
“While we’re not sure how much we’ll be able to close the gap to last year, we are very encouraged by the support the community has shown,” said Kris Levan, campaign co-chair.
“With every dollar we’re able to narrow the gap by, we can get closer to where we’ve been in years past and to restore our funding to the level our community needs.”