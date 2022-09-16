The United Way of Indiana County has had some interesting ways to kick off a fund-raising campaign.
Thursday’s event started the ball rolling — literally — on a $622,222.22 effort aimed at “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures,” with a rugby demonstration in the gymnasium of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Memorial Field House.
“There are people in Indiana County who really need our help,” said Chris Adams, a small business executive at First Commonwealth Bank, who with Amanda Hilliard co-chairs the effort. “Forty-five percent of the county have challenges in meeting the basic necessities such as food, water, shelter, et cetera.”
The goal is actually smaller than that for the 90th anniversary campaign, that sought $654,321.90, but wound up with nearly $7,000 more, or $661,030.90, on Feb. 17 when last year’s fundraising effort came to an end.
But the fundraising already is underway for the 91st anniversary campaign, with $237,389 already in the coffers before the new campaign goal was unveiled before members of two championship rugby teams went through their motions, demonstrating their sport then bearing the placards that show this year’s goal.
One was the Indiana University of Pennsylvania squad, the NCAA Division II champions.
The other was the state champion Indiana County Rugby Team.
Adams and Hilliard said they believe that building the bridges that create and connect a network of communities, schools, leaders, and donors from all areas of Indiana Couinty can help work together to fulfill the needs of their neighbors now and in the future.
“We are so excited to see the dedication among the students, faculty and staff,” said Hilliard, who serves in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and expressed her appreciation to IUP for hosting the 91st anniversary event, one that allowed an expression of the motto, “our community, our future.”
If the rugby demonstration wasn’t enough, a group of IUP students and alumni volunteered to offer a flash mob, dancing in choreographic order to music played by disc jockey Ryan Sharp.
Sharp, from Midnight Lights, and Grant Schrecengost offered their services, as did Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen, which catered a finger-food buffet and provided wine; Levity Brewing, which provided beer; Government & Civil Employee Services and Engagement and University Events Office at IUP, which provided technical assistance; and Savannah Tutko taking pictures.
There were also more than 90 baskets offered for a raffle.