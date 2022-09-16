United Way Money Goal reveal

Members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania 2022 national champion rugby team, as well as the 2022 high school Division 2 rugby state champion Indiana County Warriors, revealed Thursday the fundraising goal during the United Way of Indiana County’s “Bridges to Brighter Futures” campaign kickoff. United Way of Indiana County’s fundraising goal is $622,222.22.

 Michael Johnson/Gazette

The United Way of Indiana County has had some interesting ways to kick off a fund-raising campaign.

Thursday’s event started the ball rolling — literally — on a $622,222.22 effort aimed at “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures,” with a rugby demonstration in the gymnasium of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Memorial Field House.