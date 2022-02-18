The United Way of Indiana County set a goal that was a countdown to the service agency’s 90th anniversary, $654,321.90, and on Thursday supporters found out that, once again, the United Way met that goal, and more.
Nearly $7,000 more, to $661,030.90, as participants in the 90th Anniversary Community Campaign Celebration Breakfast found out, opening up boxes handed out to those gathering at the Rustic Lodge.
“There is something about the common experience of uniting together with a shared meal, to celebrate how the power of people can build a strong community through its contributions to health, education, and financial stability of the people of our county,” UWIC Executive Director Jane Lockard Clawson said in prepared remarks.
Those contributions, as reported at Thursday’s event, came with the help of 4,332 individual donors, 133 leadership donors, 145 corporate/company donors, and 348 volunteers — “all of which have increased since last year showing our growth and dedication of our work in the community,” said Amanda Augustine, a campaign co-chairwoman along with Annie Rizzo, both of whom work for Indiana Regional Medical Center.
IRMC is listed as a “community leader” among campaign sponsors, along with Colonial Motors/Toyota/Mark Arbuckle Nissan, Creps United Publications, Rosebud Mining Company and The Reschini Group.
Other categories of campaign sponsors include:
• “Champions” Affordable Interiors, Diamond Pharmacy Services, First Commonwealth Bank, Force Environmental Solutions, Government & Civil Employee Services, Highmark, InFirst Bank, Robindale/Seward Generation, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
• “Partners” CAMS (Keystone Generation), CGN CPAs, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Margy Gray State Farm Insurance, Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen and S&T Bank.
The Reschini Group’s long-standing history of philanthropy has continued into a third generation, after the group’s late founder Rosina “Rose” Reschini and her son Roger, who ran the firm from 1978 until his death in 2012.
UWIC officials said they “are forever grateful for the leadership” that continues under Roger’s son Joe, whose company was a recipient along with The Open Door and the office of state Sen. Joe Pittman of the Roger Reschini Memorial Award Gold level, each for an average gift of $100.
There also were Bronze-level winners of that award, each for average gifts of $30, including Alice Paul House and the law firm of Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong, and recognition of various entities for employee campaign participation:
• Gold level (75 percent or more employee participation) — Walbeck Insurance.
• Silver level (50 percent) — United Parcel Service.
• Bronze level (30 percent) — Lifesteps of Indiana County, InFirst Bank.
Other honors went to accessAbilities for having a first employee campaign this year, and for growing participation to Alice Paul House, ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, CNB Bank, Hilton Garden Inn, Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong PC, Indiana County Head Start, IRMC, InFirst Bank, Lifesteps of Indiana County, Martin’s Food Store, The Open Door, The Reschini Group, S&T Bank and United Parcel Service.
First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank and The Reschini Group also were honored as community leaders, while Renda Broadcasting and its four Indiana area radio stations were given the “Great Things Award” for their promotional efforts.
The $661,030.90 raised this year brings to more than $32,813,358.90 the amount netted for United Way, and previously for Community Chest, over the past 90 years. In today’s equivalent dollars, that would amount to $85,299,224.90.
“One of the most special things we’ve learned from this campaign,” Rizzo said, “is that our community is extremely generous and are eager to step up to the plate to help in bettering Indiana County.”
That aid included services for 3,798 children; basic assistance to 2,166 people; connecting 1,994 individuals with community resources; and providing for the physical and mental health needs of 2,881 others.
“Our emphasis for funding decisions is on the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said Mike Drew, president of the UWIC Board of Directors. “While some of these may change from year to year, many of our programs are now focused on childhood success and development.”
The aid is provided through partner agencies, including accessAbilities Inc., Alice Paul House, American Red Cross Indiana County Chapter, Lions 14-J Camp Orenda, Chevy Chase Community Center, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg, IndiKids (Indiana County Child Day Care), Indiana County Head Start Inc., Lifesteps, The Open Door, The Salvation Army, Visiting Nurse Association and the YMCA of Indiana County.
“A new direction we have taken on this past year is focusing on supporting an evidence-based social emotional learning curriculum that is available to support any of the seven school districts in Indiana County who are (using) or plan to use the (Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies or) PATHS curriculum,” Clawson said.
The local United Way director said staff from Indiana Area and United school districts will participate this spring in a “Train the Trainer” program to be prepared to provide ongoing support to all staff in schools utilizing PATHS.
“Starting in the summer the staff from Marion Center, Homer-Center and Purchase Line school districts will participate in the first of several trainings on how to implement the program with the children in grades K-5,” Clawson said.
Before the awards, there was a breakfast of sausage, eggs, french toast casserole, potatoes and fruit, as well as and the UWIC’s annual board meeting, which was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Boy Scout Ash Lockard and Girl Scout Michelle Phillips and an invocation by Indiana Salvation Army corps officer Lt. Candace Horsman.
There the board re-elected Drew as president, Patricia Berezansky as vice president, Paula Hencel as secretary and Scott Valazak as treasurer. It accepted for new terms board members Hencel from IRMC, Kris Levan from First Commonwealth Bank, Wendy Newcomer from CGN CPAs and Chrissy Struzzi from eXp Realty, as well as new board members Darnae Clemons from ServPro and Jimmy Rickard from St. Bernard’s School and the Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The board also honored two departing members at the end of five-year terms, Marybeth Lehman (a past president of the board) and Pittman (who chaired the 2018 community campaign).
There also was a charitable angle to the breakfast service at the Rustic Lodge, a local institution opened on July 5, 1945, 14 years after the first Community Chest drive, and scheduled to close permanently on Oct. 31 because of what owner Joe Lubold called “unprecedented” challenges in recent years to conducting an owner-operated business that has been in his family for three generations.
Clawson extended thanks to Charlie Weber, Adam Cowburn and Michael Lubold for assisting with the breakfast.
“They are from the Indiana Area High School Mini-THON leadership group,” the UWIC director said. “This is an official part of Penn State’s Dance Marathon (or THON). THON is the largest student-run philanthropy organization in the world, with all proceeds going to help fight pediatric cancer at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.”
In turn, she said, Joe Lubold will be donating to the THON cause on behalf of those volunteers for their time serving Thursday’s breakfast.
Also involved in the breakfast were GCES Engineering Services LLC, which produced the Facebook Live telecast of the event, Flower and Balloon Gallery, Crooked Creek Creations and photographer Kris Mellinger.
Looking ahead, UWIC has promoted its vice co-chairs for this year’s campaign to co-chair next year’s effort, Chris Adams from First Commonwealth Bank and Amanda Hilliard, who is off on deployment and was not able to attend Thursday’s event.