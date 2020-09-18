Clinton Smith nailed it as leaders of the United Way of Indiana County opened this year’s fundraising campaign to meet community needs.
Seven months ago, Smith stood before hundreds crowding the Rustic Lodge banquet hall for a celebration breakfast. They were seated shoulder to shoulder, smiles and hugs were the norm. A group of supporters flipped their set of poster cards to reveal that the 2019 campaign raised more than $725,000.
Three weeks later, the schools closed, followed by business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. The county was both emotionally and economically stricken.
The 2020 campaign leaders, Kris Levan and Chrissy Struzzi, stood better than 6 feet apart, a few dozen supporters with masks hiding their smiles stood watch, and a team of emergency services representatives flipped their poster board to reveal the goal of $555,555 for the new campaign.
Volunteers chose this year to honor the area’s first responders during the kickoff.
After consulting local businesses, sponsors and community leaders to help inform them of this year’s campaign goal, the number $555,555 was chosen based on the meaning behind the number 555 being "positive changes in life," to encourage the community to keep thinking positively throughout 2020," Struzzi said.
“This is a tremendously weird year,” Smith told the United Way team and an audience of hundreds — maybe the United Way’s largest ever audience — who viewed the kickoff celebration streaming live and archived later on social media on their computer and phone screens.
The 2018 campaign chairman, Joe Pittman, lamented with Smith that they thought they had tough assignments — but not compared to the task now at hand.
Struzzi and Levan wouldn’t be daunted.
The “new normal” for United Way campaigning could be an invent-it-as-you-go effort, but it had the familiar elements of past campaigns over the half-hour online broadcast.
Like previous campaigns, it didn’t start at zero. It opened with thousands of dollars already in hand — the proceeds of the silent auction of dozens of donated baskets and prize packages. Winning bidders learned of their success in announcements peppered through the program.
The campaign has a digital slogan this year. Struzzi and Levan told viewers to like and share and forward their online messages and to tag them all #communitystrong.
Local leaders made their pitch for support of the United Way, the umbrella organization with arguably the single largest charitable appeal of the entire year in Indiana County, with no change in its mission of letting local service groups concentrate their resources on helping county residents.
“Our objective is to improve the health, education and financial stability of people in Indiana County,” said board chairwoman Mary Beth Lehman. “The United Way is a broker of services, so we take all of the dollars that you donate and then we allocate them to our partner agencies throughout the county.”
They’re all household names, she said: The American Red Cross, the YMCA, Boy Scouts and AccessAbilities, are among its local partners.
Once the major revenue source for member agencies’ annual budgets, the United Way has evolved in recent years to what Lehman called a program-funding operation.
Rather than writing “blank checks” to the agencies, she said, the United Way looks at the agencies’ work like business plans. They’re asked to identify proven community needs and presents budgeted plans for projects to help county residents.
One hundred percent of the money stays in the county, Lehman said. She said that’s the most fun part of her answer when people ask what happens to the donations.
“It helps people in need, whether the basics, health, food, shelter, or advanced needs, education, leadership development and training. I’m happy and proud to be part of the United Way.”
Levan and Struzzi, forming an unprecedented pair of co-chairwomen of the annual campaign, are sharing the campaign effort with two co-vice-chairwomen, Amanda Augustine and Annie Rizzo.
The new-look opening of the campaign promised traditional campaign supporters familiar opportunities to support.
Pancake and Sausage Day is on the calendar. So is the Turkeython campaign, both in November.
They’ve pledged the United Way’s traditional aggressive public outreach campaign through The Indiana Gazette, to help county residents weigh their options for earmarking their donations.
A brand new feature of the campaign kickoff, not seen in past years, was a blast of a siren and display of flashing lights of an Indiana fire truck in the bay at the White Township Station on Indian Springs Road.
It could be a touch that Struzzi and Levan might consider for celebrating what they hope will be the over-the-top collection total as the campaign wraps up in February.