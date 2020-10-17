The official comment period hasn’t begun for an updated comprehensive plan for White Township, but already there’s a detailed comment, provided by Friends of White’s Woods.
After a series of meetings over the past year, the update of the 2008 plan was made public at Tuesday’s White Township Planning Commission meeting.
The township board of supervisors may vote to post it for comments at its next meeting on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Friends of White’s Woods zeroed in on White’s Woods Nature Center as “a key component in White Township’s long-term growth plans,” but not as the township is seeing it.
The “White Township 2020 Priorities” plan covers 20 pages and includes “implementing a stewardship plan for township forest properties, including removal of invasive plants and dead and diseased trees.”
FWW has opposed township plans for timbering in White’s Woods on three different occasions over the past quarter-century, and has taken the township to Indiana County Court of Common Pleas over the current plan.
So the comment provided to the township board of supervisors by FWW does not include any reference to the proposed stewardship plan, never mind the proposal by township contractor Millstone Land Management LLC of Marion Center for timbering in the White’s Woods Nature Center, as well as removal of invasive species.
FWW instead suggests the township “identify minimally intrusive means to address invasive plant growth,” but otherwise maintain the center “as a natural area park, largely left in its natural state.”
It emphasizes touting the center “as a unique natural area greenspace,” promoting recreational tourism there, “because of the limited availability of large acreage parks for most residents in the Indiana area.”
Also, over the course of the next 10 years, FWW suggested, “White Township will secure carbon capture sequestration funds for the WWNC, either as an independent entity, or as part of an aggregated municipal lands carbon capture grant project.”
White’s Woods doesn’t provide the only bone of contention in the township these days.
Tuesday’s planning commission meeting also was an opportunity to update progress in resolving one dispute regarding alleged commercial activity in a garage in a residential area. Wednesday’s board meeting gave light to another such problem, elsewhere in the township.
In other matters Wednesday, township officials said a “Drive-Thru Flu Clinic” is scheduled Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike Road.
Sponsors include the S&T Bank Arena, Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, Aging Services Inc. and Indiana County Emergency Management.
Fluzone High-dose 65 (covering four types of flu) is available along with the regular version of Fluzone. It is $30 per dose for those whose insurance cannot be billed, while various Medicare plans can be billed to cover the cost, along with Medicare Part B, UMWA-The Funds, Security Blue, Freedom Blue and UPMC For Life.
Call the VNA at (724) 463-6340 for more details.
Also, White Township’s 2020 Fall Leaf Collection is scheduled along curbsides on Mondays from Oct. 26 to Nov. 23. The township advised that only leaves are to be collected, no branches, brush, garden waste, grass clippings, paper, glass, plastic, cans or garbage. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable paper bags before 7 a.m. on collection days. Such bags may be purchased at Giant Eagle, Lowes, Walmart, Martin’s, ICS, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and online through Amazon and other agencies.
Bags must not weigh more than 50 pounds when set out. The township also advised that residents can mulch or compost their leaves in their backyard or collect them and drop them off 24/7 year-round to the Indiana County Recycling Center, 1715 Route 119 South, Homer City.
More details and any updates can be found at whitetownship.org.