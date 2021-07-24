On Friday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania removed its requirement that those who are fully vaccinated wear indoor face coverings or masks.
The university posted on its website that the decision is based on current conditions in Indiana County and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
As previously announced, IUP said it plans to return fully to face-to-face instruction for fall 2021, with the intention of providing what it terms the best educational experiences for students, while following CDC and PDOH guidelines for health and safety as the pandemic continues.
IUP posted that conditions related to the coronavirus will continue to be monitored, and that plans will change if conditions and/or CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines change.
IUP said individuals who are not fully vaccinated are still urged to follow CDC guidelines recommending masking indoors.
It said students, employees and visitors are expected to be on the honor system related to masking. Masking is not required outdoors, but masking continues to be required on IndiGO/Indiana County Transit Authority buses (following CDC guidelines for public transportation), and at IUP Health Services.
No proof of vaccination will be required of students, employees or visitors, and the university said no student, employee, or visitor should ask students, employees, or visitors about their COVID-19 vaccination status. It also said any student, employee, or visitor who chooses to be masked (regardless of vaccination status) is encouraged and welcomed to do so.
Safety kits, including reusable face coverings, will be distributed free of charge to all students. One-time-use masks will be available in university buildings.
The university said COVID-19 vaccines will be available, free of charge, for students at the IUP Health Service. It also said free COVID-19 testing (both asymptomatic and symptomatic) will be available on campus for students at the IUP Health Service.
The university said COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required for students, employees, or visitors. It said decisions should be based on individual health circumstances and a physician’s advice.
Also, COVID-19 cleaning protocols continue to be followed in all university facilities. The university said social distancing is not required, and that classrooms and other meeting areas will be returned to their original pre-pandemic configurations. However, again following CDC and PDOH guidance, IUP officials said individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and who are exposed to the virus will be advised by IUP health professionals to self-quarantine; individuals who are fully vaccinated will not be required to self-quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic.
The university said a number of mitigation measures offered during the spring 2021 semester will continue for fall 2021, and it will continue to monitor COVID-19 test results and will notify close contacts of individuals who test positive for the coronavirus.
IUP officials said individuals identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person will be contacted by the university via text or email. Students who are contacted will be advised to consult with the IUP Health Service for instruction and additional testing.
On-campus space will be provided to students who are positive for COVID-19 or presumed positive and who have been advised to self-isolate.
Information about COVID-19 positive cases will be shared on the IUP website.
IUP said updated information on mitigation efforts and other important news will be posted on the COVID-19 Response Plan page of the iup.edu website and sent to students and employees by email.
It said a voluntary email survey will be sent to students later this month or early next month to determine vaccination rates of IUP students. Responses will be kept anonymous; students are not required to respond to the survey.
The university also posted that the flexibility and understanding of the IUP community is appreciated as decisions are made in response to new information and data about the coronavirus pandemic.