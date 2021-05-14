To whom it may concern —
VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES
Officials with Indiana County’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee want the community to know that there are many places in Indiana County that have the COVID-19 vaccine available for you and your family members. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.)
Vaccine providers can include hospitals, urgent care centers, doctor’s offices, and pharmacies. Providers have to be registered to receive the vaccine — so make sure your chosen provider is listed on the map.
Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and type in your zip code to find the current locations and availability on the Vaccine Map.
“Remember, if we get to 70 percent of people vaccinated in Pennsylvania, the indoor and out door mask mandates could be lifted,” the subcommittee said in the public service announcement.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
This week, we recognize Ron and Jan Fallara, Ed and Kathy Monko and Kim and Randy Thomas as our good neighbors, the folks who help others with chores such as snow-shoveling in the winter and mowing in the summer. These neighbors are all from East Church Street in Homer City.
Do you have a neighbor who goes above and beyond?
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Several events are happening around the county this weekend, including Indiana Free Library’s annual kite fly, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the ballfield at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest. Kites will be provided, or bring your own. Social distancing and masks are required.
In Blairsville, a free concert is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater, where Jerry B and the Bonetones will be providing entertainment for the evening.
Over in Homer City, a car cruise will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 25 W. Church St.
There is no cost for entry or attendance.
Food, ice cream and more will be available for purchase, and music will be provided by a DJ.
Looking ahead to next weekend, May Mart returns. Stay tuned for more information on the Indiana Garden Club’s popular event.
SAVE THE DATE
Tae Ayers, Indiana Rotary Club president, with Jeff Smith, Bill Geiger and Ashlee Kennedy, AMBA Wellness Program chairs, announced recently that July 31 is this year’s AMBA Wellness Program event to be held at the Indiana Mall from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Indiana Rotary has been the sponsor of the annual blood analysis program for many years, according to project chairs Smith and Kennedy.
In previous years Indiana Rotary has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to offer the comprehensive blood test screening program.
Quest offers physicians a test menu that is industry leading in breadth and innovation. Quest’s test menu ranges from routine biological tests to complex and specialized molecular and gene-based testing as well as anatomic pathology.
Those interested in participating in this year’s final diagnostic offering are requested to call Quest at (800) 234-8888 between 8:30 am and 5:00 p.m. to make their appointment and to receive instructions. All participants must be registered, walk-ins are not permitted.
Indiana Rotary is a service organization of professionals, business owners and operators, and other community leaders.
Rotary International, begun in 1905 in Chicago, now has more than 1.2 million members internationally, organized in local clubs.
Indiana Rotary meets for most Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Weekly meetings are for fellowship; learning about community, regional and international issues; and organizing fundraising activities which support projects to strengthen and enhance the local community.
The local club’s largest annual fundraiser, the Rotary Luxury Raffle, now in its 28th year, has raised over $400,000 for community programs.
Anyone interested in joining Indiana Rotary, or for more information, feel free to speak with one of the members at the AMBA blood testing event, or see the website: www.indianarotary.org.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church will host a drive-thru, take-out chicken and holupki dinner Sunday starting at 11 a.m. ... Gas prices are still hovering around $3.09 a gallon in our region, according to pennsylva niagasprices.com ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes educator and advocate Helen Keller today, saying “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”
