Indiana County still lags behind neighboring counties in the percentage of all vaccine-eligible individuals who have gotten shots, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county board of commissioners Wednesday.
For the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Stutzman said, 46.5 percent of those older than 5 years of age have been vaccinated in Indiana County, compared to 49.9 percent in Jefferson, 50.8 percent in Clearfield, 57.2 percent in Cambria, 58.7 percent in Westmoreland and 61.1 percent in Armstrong.
In all cases, that’s an increase of 0.3 to 0.6 percent over a week ago.
Statewide, Stutzman said, 69.2 percent of vaccine-eligible Pennsylvanians have received their shots.
“Indiana County has been among the worst in the state in percentage of population receiving at least one dose since the vaccine became available,” observed retired accountant Ron Riley in his statement to the commissioners.
“The county consistently ranks 58th out of 67 Pennsylvania counties,” said Riley, who has 23 years of experience in health care, including 18 as assistant controller at Lee Hospital in Johnstown. “This trend is worse among the younger population as nearly half of the unvaccinated are in the age groups of 5 to 24.”
In fact, said Riley, who compiles statistics seen daily in The Indiana Gazette, Indiana County is 63rd for vaccinations in the 15-19 age group and 65th in the 20-24 age group.
Riley again insisted on “a major effort to get our children and young adults vaccinated,” saying it would be “a significant step in making our schools and community safe.”
He said there is a need to challenge everyone, “our elected officials, county commissioners, medical facilities, educators and parents to make a concentrated effort to increase vaccinations in our younger population.”
It would not be easy. County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb said he has been vaccinated, as has his wife and their daughter, a pharmacist who graduated summa cum laude from Duquesne University and who gives vaccinations every day.
However, Degenkolb told the commissioners, “she will not have her children vaccinated.” He called it an example of “families making their own choices, and the freedom of that is extremely important. We can certainly encourage, but we must adhere to the freedoms of this nation, that people have a choice about whether to vaccinate their children or not.”
Degenkolb, himself a former county commissioner, said he believed the county commissioners have done an outstanding job providing public service and maintaining county operations amid the pandemic.
Stutzman had other COVID-related statistics to offer.
Quoting the state Department of Health, Stutzman said there have been eight additional COVID-related deaths in the county between Jan. 17 and Monday, bringing to 321 the total number of COVID deaths in Indiana County since the pandemic began two years ago.
“Indiana County had a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) rate for the week ending Jan. 14 of 31.2 percent, which is a 4.2 percent increase over the previous week,” he said.
That’s comparable to the statewide PCR rate of 31 percent, but that’s down 4.3 percent over the previous seven-day period.
Elsewhere, Stutzman said, “based on the daily updates from the (Pennsylvania Department of Health) website, on reported positive/pending COVID cases, for the week ending Jan. 22, Indiana County had a daily average of 153.29 cases per day — another new record high daily average. This is an increase of 31.43 cases per day over last week — which was the previous record number.”
On the other hand, Stutzman said, there has been a 17.39 percent decrease in positive COVID cases in Indiana County in the past seven days, a 16.72 percent decrease in COVID testing, a 48.65 percent decrease in COVID hospital admissions, and a 4.76 percent decrease in COVID patients in the intensive care unit.
“As of (Wednesday) morning, (Indiana Regional Medical Center) reported they had 100 patients in census, 26 are in COVID isolation, 25 have tested positive, (and) 13 of these were fully vaccinated,” Stutzman said. “They have seven patients in ICU, two are COVID positive, neither are fully vaccinated and both are on ventilators.”
In the 24 hours before the commissioners’ meeting, IRMC’s emergency room treated 105 patients, testing 51 for COVID.
“Regionally, all hospitals continue to see an increase in patients seeking COVID testing at their emergency departments,” Stutzman said. “Several hospitals daily report treatment delays.”