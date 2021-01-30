One of the messages one hears when waiting on the phone for an extension in a Pittsburgh-area hospital network is this: “This year, your flu shot is more important than ever.”
If the numbers for influenza this season are any indication, it appears that message has been heeded during the 2020-21 flu season.
“We have had less than 10 cases since testing started in October,” Indiana Regional Medical Center Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said Friday.
He said IRMC typically tests for both influenza and COVID-19.
“The flu numbers are lower than normal for this time of year,” said Amber Liggett, a public information officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
How low? Liggett said there have been 2,332 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases through the week ending Jan. 23.
Additionally, the state agency reports a total of 26 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 10 deaths across the Keystone State.
“We cannot provide the county case count for Indiana or any county at this time for patient confidentiality,” Liggett said.
“Basically, there are still too few cases in each county, so we are redacting any case county under five cases within each county.”
COVID-19-related precautions appear to be a factor.
Liggett said a comparison of the past eight flu seasons shows “this flu season is comparable to the 2015-16 flu season.
The increase of COVID-19 safety precautions including mask-wearing, social distancing and increased hand-washing and sanitation practices has had a positive impact on the number of flu cases.”
She said that’s because COVID-19 and the flu are both infectious diseases that are spread the same way.
And each should be taken with equal concern.
A year ago, as the Gazette reported, “while there has been rising concern about coronaviruses (such as COVID-19) nationwide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said none of the 11 confirmed cases reported in the United States has occurred in the Keystone State.”
At the time, state officials were saying people were more likely to become sick with the cold or flu than coronavirus. As of the end of January 2020, there were 359 reported cases of the flu in Indiana County, including 102 Type-A and 257 Type-B.
According to WebMD, Type-A or influenza-A viruses are constantly changing and capable of infecting animals as well as humans, with wild birds as hosts for those viruses.
The medical website said Type-B or influenza-B viruses are found only in humans and may cause a less severe reaction than Type-A, though Type-B viruses still can be extremely harmful.
More details about both the flu and COVID-19 can be found at www.health.pa.gov.