Eighty-one veterans of the Vietnam War era were honored Wednesday at Blue Spruce Park with lapel pins marking 50 years since the end of that conflict, which so far have been given to nearly 9,000 veterans across a state that has the nation’s second-largest population of Vietnam veterans.
It was the latest event that sought to make up for the “welcome home” Vietnam veterans never received after fulfilling their obligation to the country in Southeast Asia.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said the ceremony was about more than just a pin.
“It is about recognizing all that you did for our nation,” the Indiana assemblyman said.
“We are a better country for your service,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
Recalling weekend events marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including those conducted by the Clymer American Legion, Pittman said, “this is so overdue, but after what happened Saturday, it seems very appropriate.”
Struzzi, Pittman, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners and county Sheriff Robert Fyock joined retired Col. Robert J. DeSousa, state director for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, for an hour-long presentation.
“This is an official ceremony of the Department of Defense,” DeSousa said. “A grateful nation thanks and honors you.”
There were brief remarks by Pittman, Struzzi and DeSousa, while Fyock led the Pledge of Allegiance. There also was a moment of silence for the fallen and those who have passed away since their time in Vietnam.
Wednesday’s ceremony dates to the national 50th anniversary commemoration of the Southeast Asian war, launched by President Barack Obama in 2012 after actions by Congress and the Secretary of Defense.
Congress penned a total of five objectives, with the primary being to thank and honor more than six million Vietnam veterans and nine million families of all who served, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the nation.
Toomey co-sponsored legislation signed into law in 2017 by President Donald Trump that designates March 29 at National Vietnam War Veterans Day, to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of veterans who served during that conflict.
DeSousa, an Iraq veteran, recalled the support given to him and others deployed to the Middle East.
In 2007, he was part of the Army National Guard’s 213th Regional Support Group, and saw the escorts the Lehigh Valley company received from local residents, state police, and even from those on hand as the unit’s flight had a stopover in Bangor, Maine.
DeSousa said it was fulfillment of a promise that future service personnel would not face the abuse Vietnam veterans received for serving their country.
Meanwhile, as the Toomey aide pointed out, there have been repeated efforts in recent years to provide a Congressional Gold Medal to those who served as “Dust Off” crews, helicopter air ambulance crews, in recognition of their heroic military service.
As for the pin presented Wednesday, as DeSousa explained, on one side is an eagle, representing courage, honor and dedicated service to the nation; a blue circle, matching the canton of the American flag and signifying vigilance, perseverance and justice; a laurel wreath, a symbol dating back to antiquity that represents victory, integrity and strength; stripes symbolic of the American flag; and stars representing the six allies who served, sacrificed and fought alongside one another in Vietnam, from Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and the United States.
On the other side of the pin is the message, “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You,” as well as recognition that the pin is part of the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration.
Fyock was among those honored Wednesday, along with James F. Bawson, Wayne Bocz, Gerald Bouch, Sam Bouch, Carl Bullers, John Buripick, Clyde Burkley Jr., Ronald Carnahan, Gary Clark, Robert Cole, Delbert Coy, William R. Cramer, Robert J. Elick, Rodger Evans, Leonard Evansic, Thomas Firment, Herman Fisher, Furgeson Flickinger and Joseph Franklin.
Others honored were Joseph Gallo, Norman Gardner, Robert Geary, Michael Gensburger, William Goldstrohm, Robert Griffiths, Thomas C. Hart, James Harvey, Milton R. Higley, George Kerstetter, James Kessler, Louis P. Kluckhurosky, Robert Kromer, Donald Lemmon, Robert Lenhardt, Frank Manzek, William Marsh, Ray Matko, Robert Matko, James McIntosh, Thomas McLaughlin, Ronald McNutt, Bradley McPherson, William Miller, William Neely, Gary Newcomer, Gerald Oliver, Richard Palaski, James Patterson, William Pennington, Mark Pisarcik, Frank Pizer, Richard Rainey, Daniel B. Rice, Wilmer Rummel, William Runco, Ted Saligiver, George Scott and James Silbaugh, Dennis Snyder, E. William Staffen Jr., Robert E. Stains, William Steele, Peter Sullivan, Felix Szalkowski, Melvin Thomas, Carl Trout, Alex Uher, Paul Wanishisn, Thomas Weston, Max Wetzel Jr., Walter K. White, William Wilt, Robert Witmer and Walter Woytek.
Posthumous honors were given to David Lindsay, John Hoover, William R. McConnell, Wilbur Stone and Ronald Stone.
Most were either Army or Navy veterans, but the Air Force and Marines also were represented. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible for the lapel pin.
Also on hand Wednesday was a color guard from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Reserve Officers Training Corps, commanded by retired Lt. Col. Gregory Davis, a former IUP police officer.