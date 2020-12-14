The It’s a Wonderful Life virtual parade presented by the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund is now available for viewing.
The 42-minute video can be found on the Indiana County Technology Center’s YouTube Channel or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ejkHHbM6cg.
The parade, held each year on the Friday before Thanksgiving, was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade has drawn as many as 10,000 people to watch dozens of parade units march down Philadelphia Street.
Downtown Indiana Inc. thanked Melaney Brubaker and the ICTC Digital Communications students for their efforts on this project.
“Thank you to the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund for presenting the parade and parade night festivities for so many years and for persevering this year under difficult circumstances,” DI wrote in a news release.