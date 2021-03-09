Indiana Area School District was notified Tuesday that a sixth high school student has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
According to a letter sent to district residents by Superintendent Michale Vuckovich, contact tracing is underway and could result in additional quarantining of students. Because the identified students were already quarantined when they became ill, no additional students or staff were affected, Vuckovich wrote.
"According to our Board-approved Health and Safety Plan, we could be required to close the high school for possibly as long as a two-week period, but after discussing this situation at length with the health department, high school administration and school health offices, I have made the decision to keep IHS open at this time. I believe this action still fall in line with our approved plan," Vuckovich wrote.
The superintendent said that five of the six active cases are connected to the same event and that all other students associated with that event have been quarantined and have not been in school since March 1.
"Essentially, in this case, the quarantine procedures accomplished what they are designed to do and isolated the group of exposed students from the rest of the population," he wrote.
"We will obviously continue to monitor the situation closely, and should any other cases occur outside this isolated group, we will re-evaluate the situation and communicate our plan with all of you at that time."