Third-party mailings are raising concerns for Indiana County election officials in advance of the May 17 primary.
Following a Wednesday meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners in the role of the county Board of Elections, county Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said voter advocacy groups are sending out applications to use to obtain mail-in ballots.
“We did not send them out,” Maryai said.
She said three or four different sorts of mailings are going around.
“That caused great confusion in the presidential election,” the county clerk said. “I expect it to ramp up in the fall.”
It adds one more element of possible confusion as deadlines approach, including Monday (May 2) as the last day to register to vote in the primary two weeks later.
One can get a form to register either at the election office in the county court house, or at votespa.com.
Same goes for an absentee/mail-in ballot. The last day to apply for such ballots is May 10, a week before the primary.
Maryai said voted ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. May 17.
“Ballots can be returned to the voter registration office through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off in person at the court house,” she said. “A drop box is available in the (courthouse) lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for May 17,” when voted ballots will be accepted in the courthouse lobby until 8 p.m.
That’s also the time polling places close across the commonwealth on May 17, after a 13-hour day of casting ballots.
In compliance with state law, Maryai said, the Indiana County Board of Elections will conduct a test run of the ES&S DS100 Precinct tabulating equipment and the DS450 Central County tabulating equipment on May 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the courthouse.
The commissioners, serving as the Board of Elections, have chosen Maryai, Debra Streams and Melissa Miller to serve as the county’s official return board. They will convene on May 20 at 8:30 a.m. in the Voters’ Registration Office at the courthouse, for computation and canvassing of votes cast in the May 17 voting.
It caps a busy week at the courthouse regarding the upcoming primary.
The commissioners as Board of Elections will convene between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 17 in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room for pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots for the primary.
“One authorized representative from each candidate in an election and one representative from each political party shall be permitted to remain in the room during pre-canvassing activities,” Maryai said.
After May 17, the Board of Elections will convene the next day (May 18) at 10 a.m. to review absentee and/or mail-in ballots set aside for the primary election.
Then, on Thursday, May 19, at 1 p.m., the Board of Elections will convene in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room for the purpose of examining provisional ballot envelopes of electors who have cast such ballots on May 17.