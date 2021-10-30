Six of 12 seats are up for grabs on Indiana Borough council on Tuesday.
There are two apiece in Wards 2 and 3, both south of Philadelphia Street, with Ward 2 east of Seventh Street and Ward 3 west of Seventh Street, and one in each of the remaining wards, Ward 1 in the northeast corner of the borough and Ward 4 in the northwest corner.
Democrat Joshua Kratsa is alone on the Ward 1 ballot, but Republican Jason Beatty is seeking to win as a write-in candidate.
Incumbents Donald Lancaster and Gerald Smith are the Democrats running in Ward 2, challenged by Republican nominees Shavonne Arthurs and Jesse Collier.
It’s incumbent Betsy Sarneso and newcomer Kaela A. Cardarella carrying the Democratic banner in Ward 3, against Republicans Luke DeBuyser and Don Hanni.
Ward 4 is a wild card of sorts.
Tamara Collazzo is the Republican nominee there, but the Democratic nominee in the spring, incumbent Sara Stewart, resigned because she was moving to White Township.
That move came after the deadline to withdraw from the ballot, so Democrats are hoping for Stewart to win and then be replaced permanently by Dr. Mary Lou Zanich, a retired educator at Indiana University of Pennsylvania who off-campus is a trustee emeritus at the Indiana Free Library.
Zanich is serving as an interim councilwoman, but not pursuing a write-in campaign. Instead, she sent voters a postcard asking that they vote for Stewart and allow council to choose her permanent replacement.