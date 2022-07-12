Indiana Area School District’s board of directors renewed the contract for Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich and heard good news from Harrisburg about the 2022-23 state budget at a meeting Monday night.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the district budgeted for a $500,000 increase in basic education subsidy — and instead will get over $972,000 more. It budgeted for $50,000 more for special education — and instead will get a $153,000 hike.
And pre-COVID Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency funding is being restored, with $260,000 anticipated for safety and mental health programs.
Cronauer said all of that will reduce the gap between expenditures and revenues that had been just over $3.3 million in a $61,368,925 district budget for fiscal 2022-23.
Cronauer also reported that a sale may occur Wednesday for new general obligation bonds in an aggregate principal amount that is not to exceed $12 million, though the district may only need to sell $10 million.
The board approved a $150,000 salary for Vuckovich in the 2022-23 school year and a five-year term beginning July 1, 2023, at a salary and agreement to be approved on or before Feb. 28, 2023.
Vuckovich, a former high school principal and interim superintendent in the Greater Johnstown School District, was first hired by IASD in May 2018.
He has become involved in the community, including a seat on the United Way of Indiana County board. Last month, he was involved in a United Way Communities That Care Community Prevention Coalition “key leader” orientation.
“Every time we reach out for help, this community has been out there to help us,” Vuckovich told the orientation session held in the Hadley Union Building at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The superintendent has utilized IUP in other ways, including efforts to encourage more students to take part in an existing dual enrollment program involving IASD and IUP, efforts touted before the IUP Council of Trustees.
He also has encountered challenges the district has faced in regard to racial discrimination and acts of racial hatred — which led among other things to a dialogue with Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad.
“The words in his email resonated with me when he stated that ‘all of us who live in the Indiana Area School District have a stake in what happens in our schools,’” Vuckovich wrote in an Indiana Gazette essay published June 25.
Meanwhile, Vuckovich retains a tie to Johnstown, where he continues as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, a post he’s had since since August 2017.
Vuckovich’s renewal was one of several personnel moves made during a very quick IASD meeting, that began after a prolonged executive session — discussing among other things Vuckovich’s renewal and the district’s contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for support and maintenance staff — at 7:37 p.m.
It was adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
The meeting began on a sad note, as Board President Walter Schroth said School Director Tamie Blank was absent because of “relatively serious health issues,” and that it wasn’t certain when she would be back.
School Director Dr. Sue Rieg will take Blank’s place offering reports on ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 meetings, while School Director Dr. James Shaffer will fill in for Blank as chair of the board’s Outreach Committee.
In personnel matters, the board employed:
• Angie Campbell as a paraeducator at an hourly rate of $12
• Cybil Peoples and Korrie Alexander as entry-level elementary teachers at annual salaries of $51,752 apiece
• Lindsey Uptegraph as a Step 2, Instructional 1 level elementary teacher at an annual salary of $55,237
• Scott Shirley as assistant athletic director at $6,356 in extra pay
• Joe Laukaitis as assistant senior high football coach at $4,797 in extra pay
• Randy Sell as assistant junior high football coach at $2,139 in extra pay
• Dana Kundla as assistant junior high volleyball coach at $2,322 in extra pay
Shirley will be working with new Athletic Director Dan Roan. The board approved athletic admission rates that are unchanged from previous years, with board Academic/Extracurricular Committee Chair Tom Harley suggesting Roan should review them.
The district charges a family rate of $10, $5 for football tickets at the gate, $1 for student football tickets at presale, $4 for adult varsity wrestling and volleyball tickets, $5 for adult varsity basketball tickets, $4 for varsity soccer adult tickets for evening and Saturday games, and $2 for student tickets at the gate for varsity contests.
Harley said he has seen tickets costing twice as much as other locations.
Also approved were complimentary ticket lists, event staff and pay rates, athletic officials’ rates, and Vuckovich’s membership in the National Center for Education Evaluation and Regional Assistance’s Superintendents Alliance for 2022-23.
The board also approved the proposal from Dillan Well Drilling Inc. for geothermal test well and testing at Eisenhower Elementary at a cost of $24,495. Board Buildings/Grounds & Transportation Committee Chair Terry Kerr said Dillan was the only company to submit a bid, but Cronauer said there had been responses from several of six approached for proposals.
The board also authorized Solicitor Ronald N. Repak to send a letter to residences whose property is outside IASD (Indiana and Shelocta boroughs, White and Armstrong townships) that beginning with the 2022-23 school year all students must enroll in their correct school district.