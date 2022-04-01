At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Indiana County Decathlon will host the “Jim Nance Memorial Walk,” starting at the Chevy Chase Community Center and ending at Indiana Area Junior High School.
Learn about famed athlete and Indiana High School graduate James Solomon “Big Jim” Nance, Jr.; and explore his hometown and the street named in his honor.
A self-guided tour map will be available at icopd.org.
This stroll will begin with free hot chocolate and insights from Jim Nance experts. Free Indiana County bandannas will be given to the first 30 participants.
To join the walk, please arrive at the Chevy Chase Community Center, (670 N. Fifth St., White Township) by 10 a.m.
If you join this or any other Decathlon event, post images of your activity on our Facebook page — “Indiana County Walking Decathlon” — by June 3 to be eligible for a raffle prize drawn at Nature Palooza on June 4, and don’t forget to use #ICDecathlon2022 in your caption. One prize entry is permitted per participant.
See all available walks and download self-guided walking flyers by visiting http://icopd.org and clicking on the Decathlon logo, or by visiting the ICOPD Facebook page.