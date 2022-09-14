Suicide Task Force of Indiana County is planning for its 10th annual “Walk for a Wonderful Life,” Sunday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on the Mack Park Fairgrounds track near Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township.
Organizers said there will be organizations with information on suicide prevention, drug and alcohol assistance and many more needs. They said there will also be giveaways and a banner to sign.
Sunday’s event seeks to help the way an angel sought to help George Bailey — Jimmy Stewart’s character in the 1946 film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
In 1977, Stewart wrote about how the film came about, in an essay one can find at the mymerrychristmas.com website.
He said Frank Capra had the idea from a Christmas story written by Philip Van Doren Stern, that Stern could not get published but eventually sent out as a greeting card to 200 of his friends.
“The story starts in heaven,” Capra told Stewart, “and it’s sort of the Lord telling somebody to go down to earth because there’s a fellow who is in trouble, and this heavenly being goes to a small town, and … Well, what it boils down to is, this fellow who thinks he’s a failure in life jumps off a bridge. The Lord sends down an angel named Clarence, who hasn’t earned his wings yet, and Clarence jumps into the water to save the guy. But the angel can’t swim, so the guy has to save him.”
Capra thought it didn’t tell very well, but Stewart responded, “Frank, if you want to do a picture about a guy who jumps off a bridge and an angel named Clarence who hasn’t won his wings yet coming down to save him, well, I’m your man!”
Clarence, as played by Henry Travers, later opined during the film, “Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”
Sunday’s event comes amid what was proclaimed some time ago by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners as “National Suicide Awareness Month” in the county.
Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess referred in their proclamation to the Suicide Task Force, an organization whose activities include training sessions on QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — including one held recently following a mental health symposium at Indiana Area Senior High School.
“Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of all deaths in the United States with rates higher among adults ages 25 to 34 years and 75 to 84 years, and the highest rate is among adults ages 85 years or older in the year 2020,” Keith read. “In Pennsylvania, the rate is highest among adults ages 45-54 in the year 2021.”
According to the QPR Institute, which developed the curriculum for the task force’s training sessions, “question, persuade, refer” are steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide.
Essentially, said Matt Frank, crisis intervention coordinator for The Open Door behavioral health organization in downtown Indiana, if one believes a friend or loved one may be a suicide risk, ask about it.
As he presented to the symposium audience at IASHS, he wanted to set aside what he called a myth about not talking about it, saying that “asking about something does not put that idea in another person’s head.”
Also quoting the proclamation, Hess said, “each member of our community is valued and irreplaceable (and) the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide works against suicide prevention by discouraging persons at risk for suicide from seeking life-saving help and further traumatizes survivors of suicide.”
The commissioners issued a similar proclamation for National Suicide Awareness Month in 2021.
The Suicide Task Force of Indiana County offers a Crisis Intervention Hotline, 1 (877) 333-2470, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, where callers will be connected with a trained counselor ready to assist with issues of suicide, depression, and personal crisis.