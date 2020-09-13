Walk of Fame Induction

The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. inducted six women into its Walk of Fame on Saturday. Pictured, front row, from left, are Hastie Kinter, holding a brick for her mother, Lucy Donnelly, longtime publisher of The Indiana Gazette; Tony DeLoreto, for Marilyn McCusker, a champion of women’s rights; Sharon Herring, for artist Abby Morris; and Cindy Rogers, for environmentalist Peggy Clark. Back row: Hank Shiner, brother of Bernice Shiner Gera, the first female professional baseball umpire; Jim Watta, representing Gera; Pastor Ted Cougar, for Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary; and Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner. Though the annual folk festival was canceled because of the coronavirus, organizers still decided to follow through with the induction ceremony.
