Three Indiana County entities are among 10 statewide that will receive funding through a program facilitated by the Pennsylvania Downtown Center Healthy Communities Program and PA WalkWorks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is funding efforts in Indiana Borough and White Township, and across Indiana County through the county’s Office of Planning & Development, totaling $41,500.
Molly K. Sarver, ICOPD senior land use planner, said the county office is getting $16,500 to complete the Indiana County Active Transportation Plan Update, focused on the county’s “More People Biking & Walking More Often: Pedestrian & Bicyclist Transportation Plan for Indiana County,” first adopted in 2012.
“The primary goal of the proposed project is to plan for a more connected transportation system and identify opportunities that encourage biking/walking and transit use across the county,” Sarver said.
In May, White Township supervisors authorized Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson to apply for a $5,000 PA WalkWorks grant, for a Complete Streets Policy covering various modes of transportation.
Sarver said the township will work to ensure that new land development and road construction enables accessibility for all modes of transportation within the township.
In September, then-Indiana Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said the borough is getting $20,000 in a WalkWorks grant, to develop an active transportation plan.
Sarver said the borough will work with a consultant to develop a plan to identify safe and accessible active transit routes connecting everyday destinations within the borough and surrounding communities to expand existing active transportation networks.
On Wednesday, Anderson and Indiana Planning/Zoning-Codes Supervisor Stephanie Dunlap confirmed for county officials receipt of those WalkWorks grants.
“It is important to note that the projects of Indiana Borough, White Township, and ICOPD are all separate from one another, but that the success of our applications was likely impacted by our inter-municipal cooperation in reviewing each other’s documents and vocalizing our support for each other’s application through letters of support,” Sarver said.
“Over the next year, the Indiana County community will be asked to engage in public input for all three planning intiatives.”
She expected all projects to be finalized by next September.