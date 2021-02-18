Pennsylvania American Water announced Wednesday that it invested $400 million in the past 12 months to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure across the state, including the Indiana and Punxsutawney areas.
“This investment includes $2.8 million in upgrades to the company’s Indiana system, which resulted in the replacement of more than 2 miles of aging water main,” said Heather DuBose, senior specialist in external affairs for PAW in western Pennsylvania.
The utility has 7,450 customers in its Indiana system, which includes the borough as well as White Township. Water is drawn from a facility at Two Lick Creek. Included was the replacement last summer of 2,400 feet, or approximately half a mile, of aging water main along 13th Street in Indiana Borough.
“The project began in mid-August 2020 and concluded in October,” DuBose said. “The 4-inch cast-iron pipe dated back to the 1940s and had reached the end of its useful lifespan.”
Other work announced last May, as PAW was applying for a rate increase, included:
• A new 750,000-gallon water storage tank along Overlook Drive in White Township, which provides critical redundancy to meet customer demands for reliable water service and fire protection during times of need.
• Upgrades of the Indiana County water treatment facility, including chemical facilities and the intake system.
DuBose said PAW is awaiting the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s final ruling on the case, which is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of this year.
Also in recent months, PAW announced $1.6 million worth of construction to replace approximately 2,700 feet of aging water main in Young Township, Jefferson County, as well as the $486,000 replacement of three fire hydrants. The company’s Punxsutawney system provides water service to more than 3,600 customers.