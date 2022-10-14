Ribbon Cutting at WCCC Indiana County Center

Surrounded by Indiana and Westmoreland county officials and other Westmoreland County Community College stakeholders, WCCC President Dr. Tuesday Stanley cuts the ribbon on the new WCCC Indiana County Center in White Township.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Westmoreland County Community College cut the ribbon on its newest campus facility, adjacent to the Indiana County Technology Center in White Township, just north of downtown Indiana.

“This day has been long awaited to celebrate this new state-of-the-art facility and all that it offers with quality educational programs and workforce development skills training,” said Dr. William Kerr, chairman of the WCCC Board of Trustees.