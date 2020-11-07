On Sunday, Nov. 4, 1945, a new radio station debuted from studios at the Indiana Theater.
WDAD took to the air at 2:30 p.m., with what the Indiana Evening Gazette termed “dedicatory ceremonies,” before joining the Mutual Broadcasting System for network programming that ran from 4 p.m. until midnight.
“I am of the age where I can remember when it went on the air, and all the excitement that was created in the town,” Anthony F. “Tony” Renda recalled. “From a very early age I loved radio.”
Renda eventually would own WDAD and three other Indiana County radio stations. But in 1945 he was nearing his 10th birthday, the youngest of three sons of Indiana grocers John and Natalie Renda.
Tony Renda said he hit a home run in the parents’ department. He recalled how they treated their customers.
“Those people didn’t have cars, they didn’t go to the mall, there were no malls,” Tony Renda recalled. “My father sold a lot of Italian products: cheeses, meats, oils, pastas. My father probably sold more pasta than anyone else in western Pennsylvania. On Saturday we would take orders and on Monday we would deliver.”
That included customers who still needed the help when the coal mines went on strike.
“My father would carry those people,” he recalled. “He knew he wasn’t going to get paid.”
But he also knew his customers.
“Eventually they paid him all the money they owed him,” John Renda’s youngest son recalled.
At home, there was the large radio, tuned for war news, then eventually for peacetime programming.
“When we had the radio on we had to keep quiet,” Tony Renda recalled. “My father was listening to the radio very, very closely.”
Prior to WDAD signing on, it likely would have been to a Pittsburgh radio station. KDKA was 25 years old, and it, KQV, WCAE (now WPGP), WJAS and WWSW (now WBGG) were regularly listed in the Indiana Evening Gazette.
“It is hard sometimes for people to project themselves back to when the only electronic source was radio,” Renda conceded.
AT 7 A.M. on Monday, Nov. 5, WDAD began a regular 7 a.m.-to-midnight schedule, operating on 1450 kilohertz with 250 watts of power, day and night, sent out over a 150-foot tower about half a mile out along East Pike.
“This was a non-directional signal both day and night,” Renda said. “The engineers who designed that did a tremendous job.”
WDAD’s operator Paul J. Short, president of Indiana Broadcast Inc., also at the time was starting Johnstown’s WARD, an AM station that would be joined during the 1950s by FM and television affiliates in Johnstown.
WARD no longer exists as a Johnstown callsign, but its AM 1490 location still is used by Forever’s news-talk WNTJ, while its FM today is WKYE-96.5 and its TV has gone from an original Channel 56 in Johnstown to today’s CBS-owned WPCW-19 in Pittsburgh.
Short’s Indiana station had a lineup typical of network radio at that time, on what was one of the first stations authorized by the Federal Communications Commission after World War II, including newscasts, game shows such as “Queen For A Day” and “Double or Nothing,” serials such as “Superman,” and concerts from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
“In addition to these the station owns remote equipment that enables it to pick up and broadcast ‘man in the street’ shows, farm demonstrations, and other local entertainment,” the Gazette reported on Nov. 3, 1945. “Picking up some of the college programs (from what then was the State Teachers College at Indiana) is under consideration.”
It would be a relatively short-lived association between WDAD and Mutual. AM 1450’s first anniversary also was the first day of its longtime affiliation with the CBS Radio Network, a switch that came in time for the 1946 election returns.
WDAD also could utilize the Indiana Theater.
“The high school would bring over some talented people,” Renda recalled. “We had a piano there. It was unique. Indiana was moving into the big time, I remember that well.”
Renda’s association with WDAD dated to age 13.
“I appeared in the first talent contest they had,” he recalled. “It was a live broadcast. I still have the pencil I won. The next week I lost, then after that they invited me back on for the finals, but not as a participant, but to sing as a guest. I did that. I was kind of honored that they did ask me back to do that.”
MEANWHILE, WDAD was undergoing its first transition.
According to the FCC, Indiana Broadcast Inc. changed hands late in 1949. On Jan. 27, 1950, the FCC approved the transfer of control of the license for WDAD from Paul J. and Alice L. Short to Thompson K. Cassel, Carolyn M. Cassel and Charles M. Cassel.
The license then was transferred to Thompson Cassel, a former Indiana resident involved in radio and TV in Elmira, N.Y., in March 1953, and to WDAD Inc. in August 1953.
Cassel remained a consultant to WDAD Inc., whose new officers were president W.K. Ulerich, vice president William J. Thomas, secretary Julia Joplin and treasurer LeRoy W. Stauffer. Ulerich was publisher of the Clearfield Progress newspaper, and all the officers were involved in Clearfield Broadcasters Inc., owner and operator of WCPA in Clearfield, WAKU (later WQTW, now WKXE) in Latrobe and WJCM in Sebring, Fla.
Stauffer also was an owner of WNCC in Barnesboro.
Thomas would become general manager of WDAD.
“We hope to broaden and expand the public service policies of WDAD,” Thomas told the Indiana Evening Gazette on July 1, 1953. “We want to work with all area groups to make WDAD one of the outstanding small-community radio stations in the state.”
TONY RENDA was in Indiana High School, among those who filled in as a board operator at AM 1450.
“You had to have an engineer sitting at your transmitter building,” Renda recalled. “They gave me a nightly show, 7 to 9 or something like that. It was a great experience for me. I would be able to come in and select the records.”
It was an inspiration that stayed with Renda after he graduated from high school in 1954 and served in the Marine Corps.
“I wanted to go into broadcasting school,” Renda recalled. “I was one of those guys who loved Indiana and loved my mom and dad and my brothers. If I go out there I would end up living in California. Eventually I went to Syracuse.”
First he went to Indiana State Teachers College for two years, before transferring to the School of Dramatic Arts at Syracuse University, where he majored in radio and television.
Earning a degree at Syracuse was the start of a long trek to fulfilling a dream.
It took him first to the old WIIC-11 in Pittsburgh, where he was a sales trainee at $90 a week — his top pay in the Marine Corps had been $115 a month — and worked his way over the next 11 years to become general sales manager of what later was a Cox-owned station, then since 1981 as WPXI-11.
In 1964 WDAD raised its daytime power to 1,000 watts. The nighttime power was raised to 1,000 watts in 1984, when WDAD moved its tower from its longtime location along Old Route 422 to its current location in Chevy Chase Heights.
Ulerich still was listed as president, while Larry O. Garrett was listed as general manager, a post he assumed in 1962. Before his death in 2000 at 89, Ulerich became principal investor in what was called the Laurel Network, which also included a station in Marco Island, Fla.
In May 1966, Garrett left WDAD for a job in sales at KQV, then still a rock ’n’ roll powerhouse owned by ABC.
Succeeding him at AM 1450 was sales manager and sports director Ray Goss, who first was hired as an announcer in 1958, then left in 1962 for sales jobs, first at Waddell and Reed, then at McCreary Tire and Rubber, before returning to WDAD in 1964.
On Aug. 14, 1968, at 9 a.m., WDAD’s sibling WQMU signed on with 3,000 watts on FM 103.1. The station promised “quality music” as well as hourly news headlines on the half hour, between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Its studios were next door to WDAD’s then-location at 940 Oakland Ave.
WDAD at that time operated 19 hours a day. In June, 1970, WQMU advertised an expansion of its broadcast day by three hours, operating from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. (WQMU would move to FM 92.5 in 1997, amid a shuffle of station frequencies in Indiana and Jefferson counties, including the creation of Renda’s WKQL on FM 103.3 in Brookville.)
BACK IN Pittsburgh, Tony Renda was married to the former Cathy Talerico, an English teacher who graduated from Indiana State Teachers College, and had two children with a third on the way, when Cox put a new general manager in at WIIC — and he cleaned house, removing all the department heads.
Renda was the next to last to go.
He had options. He could take on a new sales job — or he could buy a radio station.
It wouldn’t be WDAD. Ulerich told Renda he would sell it to the managers who were there.
“I almost bought a station in Butler,” Renda said.
With a friend who had been the best man at his wedding, he obtained a bankrupt AM-FM combination in East Liverpool, Ohio. For two years he would commute to East Liverpool from his home in Sewickley.
“We turned that station around in a big way,” Renda said.
But he wanted to get into business for himself, and in 1974, he bought WIXZ-1360 (now WGBN) in McKeesport.
He also bought other stations in Pittsburgh and Jefferson County.
About his Punxsutawney holdings, Renda said, “it was smaller than what I really wanted to buy.”
His Pittsburgh purchases (WJAS-1320, WSHH-99.7) forced him to spin off WIXZ to longtime associate Alan C. Serena, who has spent most of his 50 broadcasting years with Renda.
After the FCC relaxed its ownership rules, Serena sold WIXZ back to Renda in 1997.
During all this time, competition was coming in Indiana County radio.
Goss would remain at WDAD until 1981, when with partner Mark Harley he launched Raymark Broadcasting. In 1983 Raymark acquired WRID-1520 in Homer City, a daytimer which became WCCS-1160 in 1986 and was boosted to 10,000 watts daytime in 1988.
Goss would retire from WCCS in 1989, though he remained the voice of Duquesne University basketball on Pittsburgh radio stations to the present day.
MEANWHILE, as was reported in the Indiana Evening Gazette on Oct. 29, 1988:
“Indiana Broadcasters Inc. officials have announced that WDAD and WQMU are under new ownership. Dick Sherry, Indiana, has purchased the radio stations from William K. Ulerich of Clearfield. The new ownership will be official with FCC approval, which is expected in 90 to 100 days.”
Richard M. Sherry was longtime general manager of WDAD, and had been with AM 1450 for more than two decades. He would do business as RMS Media.
In 1982, an FM station signed on in Blairsville. In 1989 Latrobe broadcaster John Longo bought it and renamed it WLCY-106.3.
A decade later, Longo was talking to Renda.
“I’m going to concentrate on Latrobe, would you be interested in that FM station in Blairsville?” Longo asked him. “I can’t find the right people.”
So Renda bought WLCY. He then bought WCCS from Mark Harley.
Then, Renda’s lifelong dream was fulfilled.
On Feb. 13, 2004, the Federal Communications Commission approved the purchase of WDAD and WQMU by Anthony F. Renda, doing business as St. Pier Group.
“St. Pier Group is named for a little town that both my parents were born in, in Italy,” Renda said. “I wanted to honor them in a way.”
So did his managers in Indiana, who put “Renda Broadcasting” on the entrance to the current home of Renda’s six Indiana County radio stations — including new translators for WDAD, W262CU on FM 100.3, and WCCS, W266CZ on FM 101.1 — at Ninth and Philadelphia streets.
His general manager, Mark Bertig, told him, “I’m not putting it up there for you, I was putting it up for your mom and dad.”