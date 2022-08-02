The detours no longer are necessary for those who normally use the Philadelphia Street ramp off U.S. Route 422 to head into downtown Indiana.
The weeklong closure of West Pike (Philadelphia Street West Extension) for bridge replacement ended on schedule over the weekend and a new bridge now is carrying vehicles over a culvert just west of the YMCA of Indiana County and Colonial Toyota.
“Regarding the bridge, there is still some minor cleanup work to be done but nothing that should impact traffic,” said Tina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for White Township-based Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Greensburg is conducting that cleanup as it did the bridge replacement that closed down West Pike from July 24 through Sunday night.
Gibbs said the work included bridge removal, culvert placement and roadway reconstruction, but also other factors in a total job expected to be done by the end of August.