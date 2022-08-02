West Pike bridge

A Plum Contracting Inc. truck crossed over the newly rebuilt West Pike bridge near the juncture of West Pike and Ben Franklin Road.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The detours no longer are necessary for those who normally use the Philadelphia Street ramp off U.S. Route 422 to head into downtown Indiana.

The weeklong closure of West Pike (Philadelphia Street West Extension) for bridge replacement ended on schedule over the weekend and a new bridge now is carrying vehicles over a culvert just west of the YMCA of Indiana County and Colonial Toyota.