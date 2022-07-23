Plans are in place for dealing with a weeklong shutdown of West Pike in the vicinity of the Claypoole Heights Bridge on West Pike (Philadelphia Street West Extension) in White Township.
The impact ranges from a planned power shutdown on Tuesday to the altering of Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO) bus operations.
Officials at Plum Contracting Inc. of Greensburg said preliminary work this past week included installation of slope pipes and erosion control, among other preparations for the shutdown scheduled to begin Sunday at 7 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. July 31.
Plum is the contractor for the $632,000 project, involving a bridge covering a culvert between Wolf Run Drive, the YMCA of Indiana County and Colonial Toyota.
It is in the vicinity of the juncture of West Pike (also known as Philadelphia Street West Extension) with Ben Franklin Road.
At Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10, whose headquarters aren’t far from the project in the heart of White Township, spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the work will include bridge removal, culvert placement and roadway reconstruction.
PennDOT estimates that the total work should be completed by the end of August.
There is a detour that will take motorists several miles around the bridge.
From downtown Indiana, PennDOT recommends that westbound traffic should turn left and follow Ben Franklin Road South for 1½ miles to the intersection with state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) at Eat’n Park, and turn right onto Route 286 West.
Drivers then travel about two-thirds of a mile past Walmart to a right turn at the Oakland Avenue interchange onto U.S. Route 422.
After turning onto U.S. Route 422, motorists should head approximately 2½ miles to the Philadelphia Street exit.
Eastbound traffic should follow U.S. Route 422 past the Philadelphia Street exit to the state Route 286/Oakland Avenue interchange. At the end of the off ramp there, turn left onto state Route 286 and proceed to the intersection with Ben Franklin Road South near Eat’n Park.
Drivers then should turn left onto Ben Franklin Road South, which also is known as Business Route 422 or state Route 4422.
Officials at the YMCA said a power outage also is scheduled as part of the work on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., affecting the Y and Colonial Toyota.
Officials at the Y anticipate no other problems with operations during the coming week, while Colonial also expects to operate normally during the coming week, with patrons able to access the dealership off Ben Franklin into its parking lot.
There also will be changes for those who normally ride IndiGO buses.
The authority said its Route 2 bus will leave the Indiana Mall at its normal time but skip stops at the Barclay Heights apartment complex and state Department of Human Services’ Indiana County Assistance Office.
Route 2 will go to the stop at Big Lots at 2444 Philadelphia St. and wait at the top of the parking lot there until it reaches the Big Lots time point, then Route 2 will continue on its way as normal.
IndiGO’s Route 8 bus will travel its route as normal until it reaches CVS at Ben Franklin and Warren roads. After the CVS time point, it will go to Giant Eagle along Ben Franklin Road South until 44 minutes after the hour then continue to the Poet’s Village apartment complex. The authority said Route 8 will skip the Barclay Heights and Colonial Toyota stops, the latter at the edge of the Claypoole Heights bridge.
Maps and other information can be found on the IndiGO Bus Facebook page, or patrons can call (724) 465-2140.