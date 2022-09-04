On Aug. 26, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced that the commonwealth had taken steps to protect 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties — including 106 acres on two farms in Westmoreland County — from future development.
“Preserving farmland is an investment in our economy, our environment, our quality of life, and our future food security,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.
“We’re proud of that investment and we owe these farm families a debt of gratitude for making a decision that guards their family legacies and benefits all of Pennsylvania.”
The department said the state is investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. That includes $387,197 in state funding for farms in eastern Westmoreland County:
• The Troy D. and Karrie A. Dolan and John S. Yuris Farm #2, Derry Township, a 43-acre crop farm.
• The Wayne C. and Hope L. Frye Farm #5, Unity Township, a 63-acre crop farm.
The Frye farm was among those singled out for special attention in the state’s announcement. Agriculture officials said the farm located near the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds adjoins another farm that was previously preserved by the family.
The Department of Agriculture said the commonwealth now has protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial, industrial or residential development.
Other newly preserved farms are in Berks, Centre, Chester, Erie, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton and Washington counties.
Department officials said, by selling their land’s development rights, landowners ensure that their farm will remain a farm and never be sold for residential, commercial or industrial development.
Farm families often sell their land at below market value, donate additional land or agree to conservation practices on their farms in order to leverage additional federal and state money to preserve others’ family farms.