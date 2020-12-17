Miracle League donation
Michelle Raymond/Gazette

The Women's Golf Association of the Indiana Country Club traditionally holds a gift exchange during the holiday season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited ability for fundraising by charitable organizations, the WGA decided instead to collect money to donate to the Miracle League of Indiana County. The association collected $2,100 and purchased a brick for the memorial wall. Pictured, from left, are Sherry Holuta, WGA president and fundraiser chairwoman; Paula Lieb, YMCA recreation director; and Sandi Gillette, WGA member, whose late husband, Jerry Gillette, co-founded the Miracle League of Indiana County in 2014.

