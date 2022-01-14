Among more than a dozen Republicans seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Dave White had a niche to offer in Armstrong and Indiana counties Thursday.
“I am a construction worker,” White said in Indiana. “I am not a politician.”
He is a mechanical contractor, a pipefitter by trade, and the fifth announced candidate to visit the region, after Democrat state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republicans state Sen. Scott Martin, former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey.
White spent Thursday at breakfast with Armstrong County Republican Chairman Michael Baker, lunch with state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and interviewed by Sample News Group in his latest stops among 40 counties since he announced on Nov. 6.
“I had 1,500 people at the announcement,” White recalled. “It was the biggest crowd of any announcement by far.”
He’s also participated in two gubernatorial debates, one in Carlisle televised Jan. 3 over Pennsylvania Cable Network, the other sponsored by the Lawrence County Republican Committee Wednesday night in New Castle.
White has held political office, as a Delaware County councilman and a Ridley Township commissioner, but his impetus for seeking the state’s top office was the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Twenty months ago mine was one of the businesses Gov. Wolf shut down,” White said. “He didn’t have a plan. Like 10,000 other businesses there was no certainty. I had to lay off my (85) employees, and you found out Gov. Wolf exempted Wolf Enterprises.”
He was referring to Wolf Home Products, a York-based cabinet supply company founded by an ancestor of the governor in 1843, but sold after Wolf put it in a blind trust in 2014. Spotlight PA reported that Wolf Home Products received a waiver to remain open as “life-sustaining,” but that waiver later was revoked by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Eventually, both Wolf Home Products and White’s company would reopen.
“We reopened about four weeks later, when construction was allowed to open back up,” White said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of businesses will never reopen again because of Gov. Wolf. That policy was a disaster, and was not needed.”
He also fired a shot at Shapiro, Democratic frontrunner for the job term-limited Wolf cannot seek again.
“Josh Shapiro never raised a finger for the people of Pennsylvania during the past 20 months,” White said. “They are the people who elected him, and he did not live up to his obligation and sworn duty.”
He also doesn’t think there’s much difference between Wolf and Shapiro about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, something White sees as a job killer.
“The only place where RGGI will create jobs is in Ohio,” White said. “Josh Shapiro is for RGGI. He actually blamed his office for approving that.”
White referred to the determination by Shapiro’s Office of Legal Review that state law does not prevent a RGGI regulation from being approved by the Environmental Quality Board then upheld by the Independent Regulatory Reform Commission.
“We are prevented by law from rejecting a proposed regulation based on policy concerns,” Shapiro’s office said at that time.
White touts vocational education, something he sought rather than college because “you can make 50, 60, 70,000 dollars” in a trade.
“Vocational education gives you that opportunity, and we’re not giving that opportunity to our young men and women,” White said. “It afforded me a great living.”
It afforded him and his wife Debbie an opportunity to start a business.
“And I want to give that same opportunity to our young people,” White said. “Only three percent of high school students go to vocational education.”
Debbie and Dave White had four children, two of whom attended West Chester University of Pennsylvania, while the third attended St. Joseph University in Philadelphia.
West Chester is a state-owned university, a sibling to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“We are going to look at every department, at every institution in Pennsylvania,” White said.
“If it is too large, we are going to shrink it. If we don’t need it we will get rid of it. And if we need it we will run it efficiently. That is how you run a business and Harrisburg needs a lesson in how to run a business. And I’m the man to teach it.”
White has the same surname as a well-known retired area politician, but he said he isn’t related to former state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana.
“I heard some great things about Sen. White,” Dave White said. “Sen. White and Sen. Pittman have done a wonderful job for this district.”