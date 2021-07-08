White Township’s bid to finish a traffic signal project at a key intersection received a boost from Harrisburg Wednesday.
The township is getting a $188,000 Green Light-Go grant, said state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, to replace traffic signal supports and add pedestrian accommodations at Ben Franklin and Warren roads.
“This is one of the most congested intersections in Indiana County,” Pittman said. “Indiana Fire Association’s White Township station is near this intersection, so these enhancements also help public safety response.”
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 50 municipalities in 25 counties will receive more than $15.6 million to support traffic signal upgrades through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Green Light-Go program.
“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” Wolf said.
“This project is an important step in what should be a long-term effort to overhaul traffic flow along Ben Franklin Road,” Struzzi said.
Township Manager Milt Lady said his municipality would be responsible for providing $47,000 toward what would be a long-delayed second phase of a project whose first phase dates back to 2018.
“(PennDOT) stopped all funding for any grants for Green Light-Go,” Lady said. “They must have picked up all those applications and re-evaluated them.”
The effort became even longer, first because bids started off at almost double an initial Green Light-Go grant of $172,545 and township match of $43,200.
The township hoped the money would cover all four poles at an intersection flanked by Sheetz, Xcelerator Auto LLC, CVS and Indiana Alliance Church.
It almost didn’t cover two.
In October 2019, PennDOT informed township officials it is requiring a third-party inspection of the poles to be used for that traffic signal.
At that point, the township already was compelled to cut back plans for a four-way signal, to focus initially on one pole and one mast arm for a left-turn signal for southbound traffic on Warren Road.
Lady said the month before that the pricetag for that first pole came in $28,000 lower than expected, so planners turned their attention to adding a second pole and found it was doable, within that initial Green Light-Go funding.
Then, Lady told the township board of supervisors, “I got word from our consulting engineer that PennDOT is requiring an inspection of the manufacturing of the poles, which is a cost that was not in the estimate or any of the engineering work that was done for the last year or two.”
That meant an inspection of poles made at Union Metal Industries in Canton, Ohio.
“The inspection is supposed to cover both poles,” Lady said, “as long as both of them are there at the same time.”
Eventually, work began on the poles in February 2020, a month after Lady applied to PennDOT for a new grant.
That application was made on Jan. 10, 2020 — when PennDOT was a year behind on such funding — and then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got a letter from PennDOT on May 28, 2020,” the township manager said. The letter read, in part, “thank you for your interest. Due to the impacts of COVID, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be unable to award new funding for this application period.”
Lady said he intended to keep that letter on file for when new funding is available.
He is awaiting another letter — which officially would confirm for township officials the funding announced by Wolf, Pittman and Struzzi Wednesday.
That funding actually came as a surprise in more ways than one on Wednesday. While White Township-based PennDOT District 10 later relayed the governor’s announcement, officials there never mentioned it during a conference call with township authorities that coincided with that announcement.
“I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians,” the governor said.
Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
The governor said this was the sixth round of funding disbursed through the Green Light-Go program for municipal traffic signals.