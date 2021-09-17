White Township shrank, while Indiana Borough gained population — though, in either case, not by much — between the 2010 and 2020 federal decennial censuses.
Figures made available Thursday show White Township dropping from 15,828 to 15,336, while Indiana Borough rose from 13,975 to 14,044.
They remain the largest municipalities in Indiana County, with nearly 30,000 out of a population of 83,246.
In turn, the county’s total is down from 88,847 in 2010, all according to figures provided by the United States Census Bureau.
Distant third-place honors go to Center Township at 4,391, which qualified to remain an entitlement community for federal funding along with Indiana.
Fourth is Burrell Township, which dropped below the qualifying number of 4,000 to come in with 3,491 residents, then Green Township is fifth at 3,414.
Rounding out the top 10 are Blairsville Borough at 3,214, Rayne Township (2,786), Armstrong Township (2,761), Cherryhill Township (2,445) and West Wheatfield Township (2,142).
Two more municipalities come in over 2,000, East Wheatfield Township (2,136) and Conemaugh Township (2,060), then 13 have populations of 1,000 to 2,000, including Pine Township (1,860), South Mahoning Township (1,825), Homer City Borough (1,730), Young Township (1,688), Brush Valley Township (1,675), Washington Township (1,649), Canoe Township (1,432) and Montgomery Township (1,430).
Also, North Mahoning Township (1,331), West Mahoning Township (1,324), Clymer Borough (1,321), Buffington Township (1,225) and Blacklick Township (1,117).
Rounding out the second 10 are East Mahoning Township (965), Banks Township (899), Saltsburg Borough (780), Grant Township (626) and Ernest Borough (417).
Eight boroughs finish off the list of Indiana County municipalities: Marion Center (405), Creekside (288), Cherry Tree (268), Glen Campbell (256), Plumville (255), Armagh and Shelocta at 102 each, and Smicksburg at 56.